Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf is only sport that is forced to constantly increase the playing field

Times-Leader
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAs the golf professional at a golf course that recorded the first round in 1902, I am often asked how I feel about the length of golf courses and the ability for today’s modern players to minimize golf course length, forcing facilities into producing 500-yard par-4s. My first reaction to all of this is jealousy. I could never hit a golf ball far, even as I improved and turned professional, so I live with the little green monster of length.

www.timesleaderonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Courses#Baseball#The General Manager Pga#Wheeling Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Golf Association interns paid to play

MILWAUKEE - Imagine getting paid to play a game you love. For two golfers in Wisconsin, that is happening this summer. "Recently, it’s kind of been a little bit of a stressor," said Bobbi Stricker. Like standing over a 4-foot putt to win a tournament, Stricker is battling some nerves...
Golfourdavie.com

Editorial: Golf always fun while playing with dad

I once loved to play golf. Two or three times a week, sometimes more, I would hit the links just to knock a little ball around for a few hours. I loved it; never really got very good, but I loved it just the same. It didn’t hurt that the game usually came with plenty of beer.
TennisEnid News and Eagle

Memories of Mabry Field and sports

Go past the Champlin mansion and you will find two horseshoe-shaped roads. At the end of the second is Mabry Field. You will know you have arrived when you see a blue circle drive in front of a big white house with lots of bikes and cars parked up and down the street.
Combat Sportsintermatwrestle.com

Leveling the Playing Field

I'll never forget my first trip to NCAAs to watch my husband, Richard Perry, and five of his teammates from Bloomsburg University compete. On the plane ride to Oklahoma, I was surrounded by wrestlers from another D1 program and their team managers. We began to talk and the team managers told me how excited they were for this vacation; they shared how each of the athletes and staff members were given a few hundred dollars for the week for meals and anything else they needed, how each athlete received their own hotel room. My mind was blown. Watching my husband wrestle for a small D1 program while in college, I was certainly proud, and at the same time, frustrated. As a fan, we hear about these well-funded and well-known wrestling programs with incredible alumni support rallying to get their athletes top of the line equipment, wrestling rooms, trainers, dietitians, sports therapists and whatever else their money can buy. Call it jealousy, or just wanting the best for your own guys, but when it comes to accessibility, the mat certainly isn't level.
Golfclemmonscourier.net

Editorial: Golf is fun playing with right people

I once loved to play golf. Two or three times a week, sometimes more, I would hit the links just to knock a little ball around for a few hours. I loved it; never really got very good, but I loved it just the same. It didn’t hurt that the game usually came with plenty of beer.
GolfFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WSGA interns paid to play golf

Imagine getting paid to play a game you love. For two golfers in Wisconsin, that is happening this summer.
Farmington, MNhometownsource.com

Tigers play for the title at Target Field

Class 4A final will produce a first-time baseball champion. A first-time state champion is guaranteed in Friday night’s Class 4A baseball final. Farmington and Park of Cottage Grove will play for the title at Target Field. The scheduled start time is 7 p.m. although it could be later depending on the progress of the Class 1A, 2A and 3A championship games that will precede the large-school final.
Sportsfox5dc.com

FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Swingers Crazy Golf

Need a great place to take dad for Father's Day? Look no further than Swingers Crazy Golf in DC! Play some mini golf, enjoy some cocktails and jam out to awesome DJs!
Sportswvgazettemail.com

Christian's Sports Beat: Getting back to normal on the playing fields

This time last year, every student-athlete and coach across the state was licking their wounds from having lost the state basketball championships and all of the spring sports. Being a sophomore at the time, I really felt bad for all of the seniors who didn’t get the chance to put...
Golfpdga.com

Playing Disc Golf By the Code

Golf, at its core, is a sport of integrity and courtesy to fellow players, the course, and the game itself. It’s a game of personal responsibility — a self-officiating battle between the player, the course, and competitors. The rules of disc golf are thorough, and the enforcement of the rules...
Golfindiegamewebsite.com

Become a golf-playing bourgeoisie in Golf Club Wasteland

Golf has always been the sport of choice for the decadently rich. It’s about the excessive use of land and space to hurl a itsy-bitsy white ball into the tiniest of holes; in particular, golf courses are such enormous plots of land that constructing and maintaining them, often for the benefit of rich, white elite players, actively destroy the world’s fragile ecosystem. “Golf course maintenance can also deplete fresh water resources…[and] require an enormous amount of water everyday,” according to a United Nations Environment Programme report. And in an era where both homelessness and housing prices are consistently on the rise, the proliferation of golf is an abject reminder of the sport’s status as a particularly wasteful luxury, meant only for the most privileged.
GolfMyGolfSpy

Testers Wanted – Titleist Golf Ball Field Test

We’re looking for twenty-four MyGolfSpy readers to test, review and keep two dozen Titleist golf balls. This testing opportunity is open golfers who live anywhere Titleist products can be shipped. Our mission is #ConsumerFirst. We are here to help educate and empower golfers. We want you to get the most...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Former Dolphins play golf, discuss current team at RNDC Golf Classic

BOCA RATON —Three former Dolphins took part in the 27th annual RNDC Golf Classic Friday on a cloudy afternoon at the Boca Lago Golf and Country Club. Hall-of-Famer Dwight Stephenson has hosted every iteration of the charity tournament in conjunction with United Community Options (UCO), a service provider for adults and children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

Additional golf games in development – EA Sports is back

Just weeks after Tiger Woods announced he’s partnering with 2K Sports and HB Studios to create a new golf game, the next title is being introduced – from his old partner. The EA Sports PGA Tour is being created for the new generation of consoles. A press release via the PGA Tours website announces that you will be able to build your career and head out on the tour. It also says that you will be able to play the Players Championship and FedExCup Qualifiers via EA Sports games.
Sportsgeoffshackelford.com

Morning Read To Supply Sports Illustrated With Golf Content

While is generally one of the last places you’ll read strong points of view from writers like John Hawkins, Alex Miceli and Mike Purkey, it’s also worth noting that the site is owned by the Buffalo Groupe. The public relations firm handles PSA work for the USGA, communications counseling, and...
news9.com

Sports Camp Teaches Kids Lessons Beyond The Field

The sounds of summer have returned. "It's kind of like going from a room of silence to a huge concert," Langston University athletic director Donnita Rogers. "It's just nice to get out again," eighth grade camper Audrey Donaldson said. "It's nice to get with the younger kids, this generation especially,...