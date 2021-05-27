Golf is only sport that is forced to constantly increase the playing field
As the golf professional at a golf course that recorded the first round in 1902, I am often asked how I feel about the length of golf courses and the ability for today’s modern players to minimize golf course length, forcing facilities into producing 500-yard par-4s. My first reaction to all of this is jealousy. I could never hit a golf ball far, even as I improved and turned professional, so I live with the little green monster of length.www.timesleaderonline.com