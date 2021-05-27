Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid largest outbreak

By HUIZHONG WU
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDTOO_0aCmlIHI00

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Facing Taiwan’s largest outbreak of the pandemic and looking for rapid virus test kits, the mayor of the island’s capital did what anyone might do: He Googled it.

“If you don’t know, and you try to know something, please check Google,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je quipped.

Praised for its success at keeping the virus away for more than a year, Taiwan had until May recorded just 1,128 cases and 12 deaths. But the number of locally transmitted cases started growing this month and it soon became clear that the central government was ill prepared not only to contain the virus, but to even detect it on a large scale due to a lack of investment in rapid testing.

That left officials like Ko scrambling to catch up as the number of new infections climbed to some 300 a day. Ko’s search put him in contact with six local companies who make rapid tests and his government was soon able to set up four rapid testing sites in a district that had emerged as a virus hotspot.

Rapid tests, experts say, are a critical tool in catching the virus in its early days. The alternative that Taiwan has been relying on — tests that have to be sent out to a lab for processing — has led to backlogs that may be obscuring the true extent of the outbreak.

“You want to identify those infected cases as soon as possible,” to contain the spread, said Ruby Huang, a professor in the medical college at National Taiwan University. “And then you’re basically running against time.”

With so few cases, Taiwan had been a bubble of normalcy for most of the pandemic. Schools stayed open, people went to bars and restaurants, and the island’s economy was among the few globally that saw positive growth.

Its success was built largely on strict border controls that primarily allowed in only citizens and long-term residents, who then faced mandatory two-week quarantines.

From time to time it found small clusters of infections and stamped them out through contact tracing and quarantines. Last month authorities found a cluster involving pilots from the state-owned China Airlines.

Stopping the virus this time would prove difficult, in part because under government policy pilots were only required to quarantine for three-days and did not need a negative test to get out of quarantine. Soon employees at a quarantine hotel where China Airlines flight crew stayed started getting sick — and so did their family members.

The virus had escaped quarantine and was spreading locally, mostly in Taipei and surrounding areas.

The government in Taiwan — where only about 1% of the population have been vaccinated — responded by ordering a lockdown, closing schools and switching offices to remote work or rotating shifts. Contact tracers identified 600,000 people that needed to quarantine themselves.

The biggest roadblock has been testing.

Government policy throughout the pandemic has been to rely on polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which are seen as the gold standard for diagnosis but must be processed using special machines in a lab. The government has not encouraged rapid tests, which are quicker and cheaper but potentially less accurate.

In and around Taipei, labs have been working overtime in recent weeks but are still struggling to process all the samples.

Tim Tsai said on just a single day last week his lab in New Taipei city received 400 samples from hospitals to test. He said his lab was only able to process about 120 samples a day.

“Our medical technicians, they were leaving work at midnight,” he said.

The government’s Central Epidemic Command Center said in a statement that all 141 government designated labs have the capacity to process 30,000 PCR tests a day. However, it declined to provide the actual number of tests being processed.

It said it was “continuing to work with relevant labs to research ways to accelerate and expand our capacity, without impacting accuracy.”

Throughout the pandemic the government has maintained there are few benefits to mass testing, with the health minister saying last year that public funds and medical resources could better be used elsewhere.

The government instead has emphasized a strategy of contact tracing and isolation and only testing those with symptoms and direct contact with someone infected.

“This is more efficient, effective and accurate,” said Chen Chien-jen, the island’s former vice president, who led the pandemic response last year before retiring.

Experts say such a strategy may have been appropriate when case numbers were low, but needed to change as infections spread.

“You should have a two-pronged approach. You do the quarantine, but you should do massive widespread testing,” said K. Arnold Chan, an expert on drug and medical products regulation at National Taiwan University. “For whatever reason the government is completely unprepared.”

Taiwanese companies developed rapid tests for COVID-19 early last year, but the majority of their sales have been overseas.

“Back then the CDC didn’t support rapid tests, and there was no epidemic,” said Edward Ting, a spokesperson for Panion and BF Biotech, which has had its own test since March 2020. “We tried to sell, but it wasn’t possible.”

The central government finally appears to be coming around, with the health minister last week asking local governments to set up rapid testing sites. Ting said his company has since had calls from governments across the island asking about its tests.

The central government also is now offering subsidies for labs to buy new machines to process PCR tests.

Aaron Chen, whose company developed a machine that can process up to 2,000 PCR test samples every four hours, said he has diverted two machines bound for export to be used locally instead.

Ko, the mayor of Taipei, said his city has purchased 250,000 rapid test kits. Though the city is still relying on PCR tests to confirm actual cases, Ko said the rapid tests better allow him to monitor the situation on the ground.

Ko, a former surgeon, said it was important to be open to change.

“There’s a phrase in Chinese: One thrives in times of calamity and perishes in soft times. Because when you’re very successful you are not forced to improve. Only when you fail, then are you forced to improve,” said Ko. “We were too successful in the past year.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Pcr Testing#Cdc#China Airlines#Chinese Growth#Population Growth#Infections#Export Growth#Ap#Pcr#Cdc#Bf Biotech#Mass Testing#Deaths#Taiwanese Companies#Taipei#Backlogs#Processing#Positive Growth#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Public Healthnordot.app

Taiwan outbreak may be coming under control, says CECC

Taiwan's worst outbreak of Covid-19 seems to be easing thanks to the efforts of medical workers, local governments and ordinary citizens, Central Epidemic Control Command (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung said on Monday. With a population of 23.6 million, Taiwan has recorded a total of 8,551 coronavirus infections and 124 fatalities,...
Public HealthPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Taiwan Chip Packaging Hub Halts Production After COVID-19 Outbreak

King Yuan Electronics, a top 10 outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) contractor in the world, announced Friday that it is halting production for two days after several employees were tested positive for COVID-19. A two-day shutdown shouldn't devastate the market, but amid an ongoing chip shortage -- largely stemming from chip packaging -- the news is still daunting.
Public Healthketagalanmedia.com

Data Revision: Our Humanity During Taiwan’s COVID-19 Outbreak

This is a translation from the original 校正回歸：疫情下的人性失真 by Chan Yu (詹宇), an author and freelance designer. Originally published by Voicettank. Translation by Lingsan Sher. They were a wall that separated Taiwan’s normal life from the rest of the world, but now after surviving for over a year this lonely...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Taiwan Tech Sector Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak

A leading Taiwanese chip testing and packaging company said Monday that all its migrant employees have been suspended from working for around two weeks to contain a coronavirus outbreak. At least 206 employees, mostly migrant workers, at facilities run by King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) in northern Miaoli county have...
Hawaii County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Taiwan suddenly struggling to keep COVID-19 under control

Faced with ‘use it or lose it’ deadline, tourism authority allocates funding. The Hawaii Tourism Authority’s board has allocated more than $12 million that it would have been forced to return to the state. Some lawmakers work to push bill that would temporarily ban new hotels on Maui. Updated: 9...
Presidential Electionsandiegouniontribune.com

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolians began voting Wednesday for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people. The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since its peaceful transition from communism to democracy in 1992. Incumbent Battulga Khaltmaa...
Times Daily

The Latest: Guangzhou bars entertainment sites amid outbreak

BEIJING — The southern China metropolis of Guangzhou has ordered the closure of cinemas, theaters, nightclubs and other indoor entertainment venues as authorities seek to contain the country’s latest coronavirus outbreak. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Chips crisis could deepen as Taiwan struggles with another COVID wave

“Chipageddon” is what they’ve coined it: When semiconductor chips run short, companies that sell products panic, while customers are deprived because products are either unavailable or their prices escalate to unaffordable levels. The biggest hit has been automobiles, which, according to consulting firm AlixPartners, will cost the global automotive industry...
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Lingnan University distances itself from ‘politicised’ student union after mass email refers to ‘Wuhan pneumonia’

A publicly funded Hong Kong university has distanced itself from its student union and accused it of becoming “highly politicised” after the group referred to Covid-19 as “Wuhan pneumonia” in a mass email sent to their peers and refused to amend the term. Lingnan University, which called the term “very...
WorldDetroit News

COVID outbreak at Taiwan factory may worsen chip shortage

A cluster of COVID-19 infections at a factory in central Taiwan temporarily stopped operations at one of the world's largest chip-testing companies, the latest sign of potential disruption to a technology supply chain already struggling from component shortages. King Yuan Electronics Co. shut down its main plants in Miaoli County...
Businessimore.com

China becomes largest supplier base for Apple, surpassing Taiwan

Apple released its Supplier Responsibility report for 2021 last week. Analysis shows China has grown to be its largest manufacturing base, with 51 of the 200 companies listed based there. Analysis of Apple's 2021 Supplier Responsibility report has revealed that China has surpassed Taiwan to become the company's largest manufacturing...
Militarythedefensepost.com

Taiwan Military to Test 105mm US Tank Guns

Taiwan will mount two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns on domestically-made armored vehicles as part of the country’s research and development on mobile gun systems. The high-powered firearms purchased from the US are expected to become the main weapon of Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, while a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun will serve as a secondary weapons system.
Los Angeles, CAairlinegeeks.com

EVA Air Resumes Daily Service to Los Angeles Due to Taiwan Covid-19 Scare

Beginning June 7, EVA Air will resume flying to Los Angeles once daily — up from only operating the service three times per week — in response to demand from ethnic and overseas Taiwanese returning to the U.S. The sudden change in EVA Air’s operations plan is due to the current Covid-19 outbreak in Taiwan and the wide availability of vaccines in the U.S. Many ethnic and overseas Taiwanese in the U.S. who returned to Taiwan to escape the pandemic are now rushing back to flee the outbreak and get vaccinated.
Worldkentlive.news

400 people a day catching Covid despite having had two jabs

Around 400 infections a day are among people who have had both vaccines, Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of the Independent Sage Group, said, and he has called for lockdown lifting to be delayed. He told Sky News “we know that anyone vaccinated...