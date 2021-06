We are excited to announce the first exhibition of Studio Stanos, featuring works by gifted New York photographer Steve Pool. Entitled Sense of Calm, the exhibition will include a selection of stunning portraits of flowers and vegetables, most of which have never been shown before. The works will be on view at Nicholas Stanos Architect's satellite office in Osterville on Cape Cod. We will celebrate with an opening reception with the artist on June 26, 2021 from 5 – 7 PM and the show will run through August 15.