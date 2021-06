WEIRTON — The Brooke-Hancock Family Resource Network seeks vendors to participate in its Backpack and Resource Fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and offer materials and information to local families with students. The cost is $25 for each vendor, who will need to bring a table, tent and other accommodations from which they may provide free information about their organization. Vendors are encouraged to bring an activity for children. For information, contact Rita Hawkins at (304) 748-7850 or rhawkins@brookehancockfrn.org no later than July 1.