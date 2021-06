SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after Sevierville authorities had to call in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to deal with an armed standoff. According to the Sevierville Police Department, Sevier County deputies initially went to a home on Retreat Street Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. to arrest a man who had sealed indictments against him for possessing and selling methamphetamine, as well as three indictments for possessing and selling Schedule III drugs -- which include opioid painkillers.