Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Norton to open show, expand hours

By FLORIDA WEEKLY STAFF
floridaweekly.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, then operating for months under reduced hours, the Norton Museum of Art has announced a new exhibition and says it plans to expand its hours to six days a week. The new exhibition, “For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women,” is...

palmbeach.floridaweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Käthe Kollwitz
Person
Alison Saar
Person
Mary Sibande
Person
Helen Frankenthaler
Person
Carrie Mae Weems
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Contemporary Art#Sculpture Garden#The Norton Museum Of Art#Latin#Norton Art#Celebrating Black Florida#Black Floridians#Juneteenth#African#American#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual ArtEssence

Antwaun Sargent Holds Space For Black Artists In Gagosian Social Works Exhibition

The debut exhibition from the curator and critic at New York’s Gagosian Gallery is committed to preserving “spatial empowerment.”. Art takes up space. Where that space is and who is allowed inside of it is rarely determined by Black artists. Antwaun Sargeant is provoking audiences to think about what is absent from many of the gallery walls, museum catalogs, public sidewalks, and library shelves where legacies are carved in his debut exhibition at Gagosian.
Museumstulane.edu

Newcomb Art Museum Open Hours

Repeats every week every Tuesday and every Wednesday and every Thursday and every Friday and every Saturday until Tue Aug 31 2021. Registration Required: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/newcomb-art-museum-8422451328. The Newcomb Art Museum is excited to announce that we are free and open to the public this summer from 10am-4pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays! Come...
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Three Centuries of American Art" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Three Centuries of American Art: Antiquities, European, and American Masterpieces - The Fayez S. Sarofim Collection" highlights more than 200 works from the private collection of Fayez S. Sarofim. The Houston-based collector has assembled an extraordinary representation of painting in America, from Impressionism through Abstract Expressionism, Pop, Minimalism, and contemporary art. He has also acquired objects that reflect his Egyptian heritage, including Coptic carvings and textiles. But it is his devotion to 19th- and 20th-century painting that is at the center of his collection and this exhibition.
Visual Artlcnme.com

Salt Bay Art Supply Expands Hours

Starting July 3, Salt Bay Art Supply will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Weekday hours are still Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “With summer here and people coming back to enjoy all the area has to offer, it seemed to be the right time to move toward a more normal schedule,” owner Carol Jaeger said.
New York City, NYvman.com

David Zwirner Announces “More Life” to Mark the 40th Anniversary of HIV/AIDS

In June 1981, CDC first acknowledged AIDS. To mark the 40th Anniversary, David Zwirner Gallery will hold a series of solo exhibitions, beginning on June 24 in New York. Titled “More Life,” through male gay perspectives, this series explores the affective, aesthetic, personal, and political responses to the crisis, as well as looks at artists who died of this epidemic in the first 20 years, and who are often neglected in broader art-historical and cultural narratives.
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada library expands in-person hours

Vsitors can browse the entire collection for 30 minutes, though inside seating and computer usage are not available. As Oregon continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and more community members receive vaccinations, the Estacada Public Library has added additional service hours. The library at 825 N.W. Wade St. will...
Beaufort, NCwcti12.com

ENC museum expanding hours as summer season heats up

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — An eastern North Carolina attraction is expanding its hours as the summer season heats up. The North Carolina Maritime Museum and the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting June 18. Officials said the change gives museum visitors an extra hour in the late afternoon to explore.
Visual Artholycitysinner.com

Landing Contemporary Art to Host The Secret Garden Online Exhibition

A new online exhibition featuring the work of women artists uses botanical imagery to highlight the enduring connections between nature and life. The Secret Garden goes live at 10am EST on Thursday, July 1st at www.landingcontemporaryart.com. I am overwhelmed by the feeling of having been cast from the womb (nature)....
Museumssmokesignalsnews.com

Major traveling exhibition opens at High

Landing the Calder-Picasso exhibition at the High Museum of Art was quite a coup. In 2019, the exhibition made its debut in Paris before heading to Spain. After a pandemic-related delay, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston decided to recreate the show for several American museums. Atlanta’s High has the pleasure June 26 through Sept. 19.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Monet to Matisse: Bemberg exhibition offers Houstonians masterpieces that would otherwise require travel

Shortly after entering “Monet to Matisse: Impressionism to Modernism From the Bemberg Foundation,” an arresting portrait of a child commands attention with its dark-eyed gaze. The painting’s background is the color of a promising roux, and the child’s garment is a muted charcoal with a white collar that flaps unevenly like young wings. His cheeks and lips are rosy, but they serve only as a portal to the bow above his sternum, which is a giddy pink that, with the force of a whisper, contrasts the entirety of the painting.
Vista, CAthevistapress.com

Vista Historical Museum Open For Regular Hours

Vista, CA –The Vista Historical Museum located at 2317 Old Foothill Dr is now open for regular hours, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 10 am to 2 pm. We request that all non vaccinated visitors wear masks. For more information call 760-630-0444.
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Photo show to open at BluSeed

SARANAC LAKE — “The Spirit of the Adirondacks: People, Places and Things” will be on display at BluSeed Studios from June 26 to July 25. A reception to celebrate all the ways that photographers have interpreted this theme will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.
TV & Videosramp247.com

Gaffigan To Open NAB Show

“After a difficult year and unfortunate hiatus for NAB Show, we look forward to celebrating the opening of the show floor with the ever talented and hilarious Jim Gaffigan,” said NAB President & CEO Gordon Smith. “His notoriously fun and entertaining performance is ideal for this momentous occasion as we reunite and reengage in Las Vegas.”
Posted by
ARTnews

O’Keeffe Museum to Expand, 2022 Venice Biennale Gets Title, and More: Morning Links from June 9, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT HAS BEEN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS since Hauser & Wirth announced its latest branch, in Monaco. Now it is has another on the way. The Swiss behemoth told the Los Angeles times that it will add a second Los Angeles location , taking over a onetime vintage car showroom in West Hollywood. It will have 5,000 square feet of exhibition space. Its fortress in Downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 square feet for galleries, in contrast. Like that sprawling venue, this one will have a restaurant, though the chef has not yet been named. The firm is targeting a fall 2022 opening. The big announcement comes in the wake of fellow blue-chipper (and former business partner) David Zwirner signing a lease on a Hollywood location, according to Artnet News.
Visual ArtPosted by
AFP

Futuristic Gehry tower opens in World Heritage Arles

Rising high beyond an ancient Roman arena in Arles, a tall, twisted tower created by Frank Gehry shimmers in the sun, the latest futuristic addition to this southern French city known for its World Heritage sites. The tower is just the latest addition, he says.