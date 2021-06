CHICOPEE — Elms College announced it will offer students a full on-campus living and learning experience for the fall 2021 semester. “The college successfully had students living and taking classes safely on campus at the height of the pandemic, and due to our ElmsSafe health protocols, we completed the 2020-21 academic year that way,” Elms College President Harry Dumay said. “With the vaccine readily available and state COVID restrictions easing, I feel confident that we can provide students with an on-campus experience that includes residence halls at pre-pandemic capacities, on-campus classes, competitive sports, and more.”