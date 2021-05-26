Cancel
Waushara County, WI

Accidents reported in Waushara County

 16 days ago

5/18/2021: A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4 p.m. on STH49 southbound in the Town of Aurora. Emily Ridarelli, 19, Wautoma, and Elizabeth Page, 61, Pine River, were at an intersection. Page stated she had stopped and waited for a semi to go through the intersection and then proceeded into the intersection, making contact with Ridarelli. Ridarelli stated she had stopped at the same time as Page and decided to go westbound though the intersection after the semi passed through. According to surveillance video from nearby restaurant Page was southbound and had stopped at the sign, waiting for the westbound vehicle in front of Ridarelli and the eastbound semi. Page entered the intersection. Ridarelli had stopped behind another westbound vehicle at the stop sign and when the vehicle in front went through the intersection Ridarelli followed without stopping for the stop sign.

