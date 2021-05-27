Cancel
Tyler, the Creator, Lorde and More to Headline Primavera Sound Festival 2022

hypebeast.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimavera Sound Festival has unveiled its massive 2022 lineup, making up for the cancellation of its 2020 and 2021 events by extending the upcoming installment as a two-weekend festival. Taking place on the weekends of June 2 to June 4 and June 9 to 11 at the Parc del Fòrum...

hypebeast.com
MusicHypebae

Tyler, The Creator Might Release a New Album Soon

It’s been two years since Tyler, The Creator‘s last album, IGOR. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait any longer. Earlier this week, a new billboard along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles appeared, promoting the phone number 1-855-444-8888 and the words, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.”. When dialled, you will...
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator Seemingly Begins New Album Rollout

It seems like Tyler, the Creator is gearing up to release a brand new album. Eagle eyed fans in Los Angeles recently came across a billboard along Sunset Boulevard promoting the phone number 1-855-444-8888 with the words “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” and bearing the Columbia Records logo — the record label Tyler is currently signed to. When dialled, it plays a recorded message that is supposedly a conversation between Tyler and his mother playing over what many believe is music from the new album.
Musicmxdwn.com

Tyler, the Creator Teases New Album With Puzzling Hotline and Billboard

Tyler, the Creator seems to be teasing that a new album is on the horizon. Fans on Reddit found a mysterious new website named CallMeIfYouGetLost.com that provides a phone number. An accompanying billboard that was posted on Twitter with the same phone number (1 (855) 444-8888) and message (Call Me If You Get Lost), causing more speculation of a new Tyler, the Creator album.
EntertainmentVulture

Canadian to Headline Made in America Festival

Justin Bieber gets his peaches in Georgia, his weed from California, and his headlining sets in Philadelphia. The Canadian pop star is set to perform one of his first live sets since releasing his last two albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice, at Made in America, the festival put on by Jay-Z, which takes Philly on September 4 and 5. To balance out the lineup, American rapper Lil Baby will also headline, making the festival the latest in a slew of his summer and fall appearances that also includes Rolling Loud Miami and Bonnaroo, the latter of which takes place on Labor Day weekend. The lineup also includes many of pop and hip-hop’s biggest and brightest: Megan Thee Stallion (also performing ’Roo double duty), Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda (in one of his first performances after his prison release), Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee have also been announced to perform.
Musicthis song is sick

Tyler, The Creator Surprise Drops New Single “LUMBERJACK”

Tyler, The Creator is definitely entering album mode. After a week of teasing and cryptic messages, Tyler has delivered a brand new single, titled “LUMBERJACK.”. There is so much packed into this track, for it only being just over a minute long. First off, the track starts with a beautifully written poetic verse from Tyler—a side of him that is rarely seen—that serves as a kind of interlude. “LUMBERJACK” then drops into some heavy production, with Tyler now delivering bars in a cadence that sounds like a combination of both new school and old school Tyler. This one feels like if IGOR met WOLF.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler, The Creator will headline Day N Vegas 2021

After taking a year off, the Day N Vegas festival will return to Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 12 to the 14, 2021. The full line-up has been released, and headlining the three-day event are Kendrick Lamar — who will perform songs from across his career, "from Section.80 to DAMN. — Travis Scott, and Tyler, The Creator. Other performing artists include Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Polo G, Isaiah Rashad, Thundercat, Griselda, Earl Sweatshirt, Young M.A., Freddie Gibbs, and many more.
MusicBillboard

Tyler, the Creator Shares 'Lumberjack' Song & Video

Tyler, the Creator is back with another creation: his new "Lumberjack" music video. The visual premiered Wednesday (June 16) and opens with Tyler enjoying a snack in bed as he peruses a magazine. He soon receives a phone call that leads him to jump out of bed. That's when Tyler...
Musichypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator Hints at New Music With "SIDE STREET" Teaser

Tyler, the Creator has officially hinted at new music in a teaser video posted to YouTube, titled “SIDE STREET.”. In the visual, Tyler makes out with a woman against the hood of a bright pink car while holding a dog on a leash, before eventually hopping in the statement-making whip and driving away. At that point, Odd Future mainstay Taco Bennett appears to meet up with the same girl with a confused expression on his face and asks, “Who the f*** is that?” After she shrugs off the uncomfortable encounter with a simple remark, the words “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” command the screen in the video’s closing sequence.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator May Be Sneakily Unveiling His Tracklist

If the recently kicked-off rollout hasn't clued you in yet, Tyler, The Creator appears to be on the verge of dropping a new album, his first studio release since the acclaimed 2019 project Igor. Many fans wondered whether Tyler would continue down the experimental and melodic road he appeared to...
Musichypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator Announces New Album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'

After several cryptic teasers and the release of “Lumberjack,” Tyler, the Creator has announced his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, along with an official release date. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Tyler revealed that the follow-up to his Grammy Award-winning IGOR is slated to drop on...
Musicmusictech.net

Call Tyler, The Creator’s hotline and hear a snippet of his new music

Rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator is giving fans the opportunity to listen to a preview of his upcoming single by calling his hotline. The new single, rumoured to be titled Momma Talk (Call Me If You Get Lost), can be heard by dialling the number Tyler shared on his Twitter account yesterday (15 June). The same number was previously advertised on callmeifyougetlost.com and on billboards around LA.
CelebritiesStereogum

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK”

Tyler, The Creator has released a new single called “LUMBERJACK.” The rapper’s most recent album, IGOR, came out in 2019. Outside of a pair of outtakes and a Coca-Cola ad jingle, he hasn’t put out any other music. Tyler first started teasing new material last week with some billboards that...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

SZA Talks "Manifesting" A Tyler, The Creator Collab

The world has been patiently awaiting SZA's sophomore album ever since she concluded her CTRL era. Talking a long time away from music to focus on perfecting her next project to share with the world, she finally returned last summer with the lead single from her forthcoming project "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla Sign.
MusicETOnline.com

New Music Releases June 18: H.E.R., Tyler The Creator, DaBaby and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. H.E.R. continued her headline-making 2021 -- which has already included big wins at the GRAMMYs and Academy Awards -- with the release of her debut studio album, Back of My Mind. Diana Ross sent a "Thank You" to her fans with the announcement of her upcoming album, her first in nearly two decades, and the release of its title track. And Tyler, The Creator announced his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and dropped a new track to celebrate, titled "LUMBERJACK."
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

Tyler, the Creator's New Video Makes Another Case for Loafers

Tyler, the Creator finally gave us his new single, Lumberjack, last night and praise be, there's a video to boot. Like all Tyler projects, the cut goes heavy on the style front and there's a hell of a lot to unpack in terms of sartorial standouts. One of them is his continued championing of loafers.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Recruits Gangsta Grillz Era DJ Drama For 'Lumberjack' Single

After a series of teasers and trailers, new Tyler, The Creator music is here. Tyler recruited DJ Drama, who took it back to his Gangsta Grillz era, to provide a series of ad-libs over his production and vocals. “LUMBERJACK” hit streaming services on Wednesday (June 16) to officially launch Tyler into his next musical rollout.