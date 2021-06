Episode 345 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features two interviews. First up is AEW play-by-play man and Senior Advisor, Jim Ross. The man known as "Good Ole J.R." reveals that he thinks Vince McMahon would sell WWE and explains why McMahon would sell. Ross also discusses the biggest challenge facing AEW, why he loves working for Tony Khan, whether there's anything we don't know about the night The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the Hell in the Cell, his reaction to the WWE hiring and firing Adnan Virk and much more.