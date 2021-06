A group of accused smugglers being paid to bring a teen into the U.S. tried taking the boy back when his mother didn’t have enough cash, according to Georgia authorities. The 16-year-old was reported kidnapped in Haralson County, about 55 miles west of Atlanta, triggering an Amber Alert early Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said. He was rescued just across the state line in Alabama, police said, and deputies arrested five others in what’s being investigated as a possible human trafficking case.