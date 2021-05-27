Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Mickelson stays committed to Colonial and makes memories for his Pro-Am partners

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Pro-Am Wednesday before the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club and a perfectly serene sunrise painted the sky in a golden hue. It’s a stark contrast from the wonderfully chaotic scene that preceded Phil Mickelson’s history-making win at the PGA Championship in South Carolina over the weekend.The veteran golfer called it, “slightly unnerving but exceptionally awesome."

Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Fort Worth Vaqueros Report (The Home Opener Edition)

Hello, everyone, and welcome to a new feature we’re doing this summer. Starting today, I’ll be covering every Vaqueros’ home game. Having never experienced the home side live, I’m interested to see what I find. The Vaqueros have played their previous home games at Farrington Field, but this year they’ve...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Former Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players in the NCAA tournament

The NCAA softball bracket was released Sunday night and 64 teams will begin playing Friday for the ultimate goal ... a championship trophy in Oklahoma City on June 9. Regionals will run Friday through Sunday at sites like Norman, Stillwater, Austin and Baton Rouge followed by super regionals May 27-30. From there, the final eight teams will move on to OKC for the Women’s College World Series capped off with a best-of-three championship starting Monday June 7 on ESPN.
Fort Worth, TXflogymnastics.com

What To Watch For At The 2021 GK U.S. Classic

The GK U.S. Classic is the kickoff event for the 2021 summer Olympic season. The event set for Saturday, May 22, is the first in the home stretch for the top female gymnasts leading up to the trials. The meet also serves as the final opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held June 3-6 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fort Worth, TXClick2Houston.com

DFW Baseball Playoffs: UIL Regional Quarterfinal Pairings & Schedule

Dallas-Fort Worth area baseball teams continue to battle it out for their right to play in the UIL State tournament. After a hard-fought area-round in every classification, baseball teams look toward the Regional Quarterfinals this week. You can find the pairings and schedule for the DFW area teams listed below.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

TCU exits NCAA Championship but makes history regardless

FORT WORTH, Texas — The postseason for college beach volleyball is as selective as it gets. Only eight teams make it to the NCAA tournament. TCU became the first Texas school to step foot in the sand of Gulf Shores, Ala. But the No. 8 seed Horned Frogs ended the greatest season in program history when they fell to No. 1 UCLA (3-0) and No. 4 LSU (3-1) in the NCAA Championship.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Fort Worth, TXBoxing Scene

GBP Prez: Vergil Ortiz Proved He Can Draw Legitimate Crowd, That He's A Real Player At 147

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is coming into his own as a welterweight contender and a box office draw. The unbeaten knockout artist enjoyed the best of both worlds in his most recent contest, a 7th round stoppage of Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18KOs). Their March 20th all-Dallas shootout played to a sold-out crowd at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event—which streamed live on DAZN—produced a live gate of $391.040 from 4,558 tickets sold according to the final tax invoice provided by Golden Boy Promotions to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), a copy of which has been obtained by BoxingScene.com.