Mickelson stays committed to Colonial and makes memories for his Pro-Am partners

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is coming into his own as a welterweight contender and a box office draw. The unbeaten knockout artist enjoyed the best of both worlds in his most recent contest, a 7th round stoppage of Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18KOs). Their March 20th all-Dallas shootout played to a sold-out crowd at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event—which streamed live on DAZN—produced a live gate of $391.040 from 4,558 tickets sold according to the final tax invoice provided by Golden Boy Promotions to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), a copy of which has been obtained by BoxingScene.com.