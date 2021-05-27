Mickelson stays committed to Colonial and makes memories for his Pro-Am partners
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s Pro-Am Wednesday before the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club and a perfectly serene sunrise painted the sky in a golden hue. It’s a stark contrast from the wonderfully chaotic scene that preceded Phil Mickelson’s history-making win at the PGA Championship in South Carolina over the weekend.The veteran golfer called it, “slightly unnerving but exceptionally awesome."www.wfaa.com