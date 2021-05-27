Little Rascals: The ClassicFlix Restorations – Volume 1, The (Blu-ray Review)

Fool for Love is a sadly neglected Robert Altman film which has always deserved a wider audience than it received during its limited theatrical release in 1985. After Altman’s unpleasant experiences with the big budget studio production of Popeye in 1980, he chose to retreat to making small scale adaptations of stage plays. Fool for Love was actually the fourth such film after Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Streamers, and Secret Honor. For this one, he turned to the 1983 play by Sam Shepard which had been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1984. Even more interestingly, he turned to Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus for financing, and so Fool for Love would be a Cannon Films production. However strange those bedfellows may appear to be, the results were a worthy entry in the Altman filmography.