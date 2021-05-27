Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Meet Kevin Guthrie, the new director of Florida Division of Emergency Management

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5sII_0aCmjLr300

For 445 days and counting, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has been going to war against the coronavirus.

The team has a new director. Kevin Guthrie is now in charge.

Guthrie was Jared Moskowitz’s right-hand man for the past two years. Moskowitz stepped down to spend more time with family, so Guthrie was tapped to step up and assume the role.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo sat down one on one with him to get caught up.

First question: Where are we now when it comes to vaccination efforts?

“We got 10 million individuals vaccinated now in the state of Florida, which is not quite half the population, but we’re getting really close to it,” Guthrie said.

While that is a big milestone, demand for the shot is dropping, and the federal vaccination sites have closed.

So what’s the plan?

“As we continue to see the future of vaccinations, I think you’re going to see a multi-layered approach,” Guthrie said.

He said counties will take over, and they will work to get vaccines into local doctors’ offices, hospitals and community health centers, where people would normally get any vaccine.

“You’ll see much more of a local look on a day-to-day basis in the future, probably in the near future,” Guthrie said. “But again, that that is coming.”

The state said it will continue to take around busses for mobile one-day pop-up sites, making it convenient for people to get the shot.

“If we get five people, 13 people, 20 people, whatever that might be, that’s 13 or 20 people we didn’t have before,” Guthrie said.

While demand has dropped, supply has skyrocketed, and the state is not sending vials out on a regular basis anymore like they were before.

That means counties, hospitals and health centers now request the supply they need, and the state sends it to them.

“I’m certainly very, very happy with where we’re at,” Guthrie said.

But what’s the biggest challenge Guthrie and his team are facing as it relates to the coronavirus response?

“Vaccine hesitancy, vaccine education,” he said, “but I think that’s going to be an ongoing battle.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
35K+
Followers
47K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Moskowitz
Person
Kevin Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#The Division#Team Management#Channel 9#Cox Media Group#Counties#Health Centers#Hospitals#Sat#Vaccine Education#Vaccination Efforts#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Fla. Division of Emergency Management: Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare for Hurricane Season Ahead of Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Ron DeSantis , the Florida Division of Emergency Management. are encouraging Floridians to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season by taking advantage of the 2021 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from. Friday, May 28. , through. Sunday, June 6. .
Florida StatePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Fla. Division of Emergency Management: Critical Investments in Preparedness Support Florida Disaster Response

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) With Governor Ron DeSantis' approval of the 2021-2022 Budget, the. that is prepared for any disaster due to vital funding secured this year. "Through significant investments in preparedness,. Governor DeSantis. has ensured. Florida. can respond to any disaster while coordinating with federal, state, local and...
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Public Health Director Appreciates Support

The Guthrie County Public Health Department has been working lots of hours during the entire COVID-19 global pandemic. Public Health Director Jotham Arber appreciates the work of not only the nurses, who provide home care visits as well as delivering vaccines into everyone’s homes that want one, but also the extent of the volunteers.
Florida StatePalm Beach Interactive

Emergency managers worry: Are Florida newbies ready for hurricane season?

Emergency managers know Floridians are hurricane-savvy. But in the past year, tens of thousands of people joined the ranks of Sunshine State residents and their storm acumen is now an urgent concern. Since the beginning of 2020, more than half a million people traded out-of-state driver’s licenses for ones with...
Health Servicesstateofreform.com

Former Florida Medicaid director joins Health Management Associates

Health Management Associates (HMA) announced Tuesday that Beth Kidder, former Florida deputy secretary for Medicaid, is joining the national healthcare consulting firm as a managing principal in its Tallahassee office on August 16. She led the Medicaid program for Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration from October of 2016 to...
Franklin County, ARcharlestonexpress.com

Franklin County emergency management update

Currently there are less than 10 addresses in Franklin County with a quarantine order due to COVID-19. This is a tremendous improvement since around this time last year, when we had upwards of 75 or more residences under directions for isolation. With a few exceptions, the majority of activities that...
Florida Statecampuslifesecurity.com

Florida Districts Select CENTEGIX to Meet New Requirements

As Florida schools take steps to meet the requirements of Alyssa’s Alert in time for the upcoming academic year, many are turning to the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert safety solution, which was recommended by the Florida Department of Education in February. Alyssa’s Law, named in honor of Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, requires Florida public and charter schools to have a panic system that can be activated via mobile device. According to a press release, CrisisAlert is the only badge-based system approved by the Department of Education, and it doesn’t require a pre-installed mobile application on a personal device.
Alabama StateUS News and World Report

Florida, Alabama No Longer Reporting Daily Coronavirus Data

Florida and Alabama will no longer report new coronavirus cases and deaths on a daily basis as the states move to the "next phase" of the pandemic. CNBC first reported Tuesday the change in the disclosure of virus statistics, noting that it comes amid a sharp decline in deaths and new COVID-19 cases with more than half of U.S. adults now fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department assists businesses with updated COVID-19 safety guidance

In an attempt to help businesses and the public with up to date information with the latest COVID-19 guidelines, rules and regulations, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has released an updated mask-wearing poster and restaurant toolkit. "We hope businesses will download and display this poster on their entrance door...
Florida StatePosted by
Malinda Fusco

These 3 Florida Cities Are Ranked Super Safe in 2021

Did you know that 59% of Floridians have a daily concern for their safety? Well, if you're within that 59%, then you may be curious to know which cities are the safest in our sunshine state. Every year, Safewise takes a close look at the violent crimes and property crimes committed in each city. The ranks for 2021 have been released, so let's take a look at which Florida cities ranked the highest!
Seattle, WAGovernment Technology

A Legacy of Volunteering in Support of Emergency Management

Few of you will have known or worked with Mark Sheppard. Unfortunately, a friend forwarded this memorial and remembrance for him below. I’d like to share something from my viewpoint. Even when Mark was a city of Seattle employee and a manager at the city, he led the efforts to...
Falmouth, KYfalmouthoutlook.com

WoodmenLife donate to emergency management

WoodmenLife chapters across the country are participating in the Equipping Our Hometown Heroes campaign and giving back to first responders organizations in their hometowns. Chapter 611 in Falmouth recently donated $500 to Pendleton County Emergency Management. “This donation is WoodmenLife’s way of letting first responders know how appreciated they are”...
Lawrence, KSlawrenceks.org

City Manager announces new Director of Information Technology

Lawrence City Manager Craig Owens announced today the hiring of Interim Information Technology Director Michael Aldridge as the new Director of the Information Technology Department for the City of Lawrence. “Michael brings a wealth of technical expertise and experience from both the public and private sectors,” said Craig Owens, City...
Xenia, OHXenia Daily Gazette

Emerge Commerce Center names executive director

XENIA — The founder and director of a non-profit center in Dayton is expected to take the helm overseeing the operations of the trade school and recovery center going into the former Greene County Career Center property in Xenia Township. Founders of the Emerge Recovery & Trades Initiative announced this...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Press

Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor Campaign

California Democratic Challenger to Newsom Raises Over a Quarter of a Million in 14 Days. VENTURA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meet Kevin Paffrath campaign announced that he has successfully raised over a quarter of a million dollars only 2 weeks after announcing his candidacy. The money was raised from over 3,000 individual donors with no single donation totaling more than $5,000. The average donation amount was approximately $73 with $230,000 already received and another $20,000 committed. None of these donations are from the candidate or family members. Paffrath claims this shows the movement to recall Newsom is NOT just a "Republican recall," the recall is a symptom of Gavin Newsom's failures to lead California in solving our Homeless Emergency, Housing Emergency, Traffic Emergency, and Schooling Emergencies.