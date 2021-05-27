Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Gucci Launches First NFT, a Film Inspired by Recent Aria Collection

hypebeast.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian luxury house Gucci is stepping into the world of digital art with its debut NFT, proving once again that the brand is all-in on digital. Gucci is offering up its first NFT, a film inspired by its recent Aria collection, as a part of a newly-unveiled auction at Christie’s.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Film#Italian#Aria Nft#Unicef Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Relationship AdviceTrendHunter.com

Party-Inspired Bridal Collections

16Arlington is infusing its party spirit into a bridal range and the debut 16Arlington Bridal collection is full of feathers, iridescent sequins and separates. The 20-piece collection captures the London label's signature escapist aesthetic, extends its party wear offerings and reinterprets traditional bridalwear designs. Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenati, the pair behind 16Arlington, said "Since we founded the label, it’s been our intention to be wherever our ‘woman’ is having the best, most riotous fun."
ApparelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Rothy's Finally Launched Its First Collection of Men's Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For several years now, Rothy's has been known for its stylish and sustainably-made women's shoes, ranging from flats to sneakers to sandals. Now, the brand has expanded into men's footwear, offering two different styles of shoes, a sneaker and a driving moccasin. Whether you're looking for a new everyday pair of shoes for yourself, or are still on the hunt for the perfect Father's Day gift, these styles are a must. And if these styles strike your fancy, we recommend shopping now, since we expect these shoes will sell quickly, like most of Rothy's other footwear and accessories.
Designers & Collectionscalvertjournal.com

Renata Litvinova premieres Gucci fairytale film on desire

Russian actor and director Renata Litvinova has produced a surreal 13-minute film for Gucci that subverts the traditional fairy tale logic of wishmaking. “In the course of one’s life, each human being collects wishes and desires,” Litvinova says at the start of The Discreet Charm of the Magicians, as she crosses wands with dozens of elegant wizards and witches, all wearing brightly coloured Gucci clothes with theatrical accessories. “And even we, magicians, have them,” she adds, “and that’s why we gather a few times a year to name our most important wishes, and make magic.”
Apparelcpp-luxury.com

Palm Angels launches first ever complete eyewear collection

This week, following in the footsteps of mighty conglomerates like LVMH and Kering, New Guards Group launched its own eyewear division, spearheaded by Francesco Ragazzi, the creative director and founder of Palm Angels. The Palm Angels eyewear collection is a very careful launch, debuting with just two frames on May...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Gucci's New Decor Collection Is a Pattern-Filled Feast for the Eyes

Spearheaded by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Gucci Decor is aimed at tapping into your inner romantic. Since he first joined Gucci in 2002, Michele has had a knack for reclaiming the regality and romanticism of traditional styles by injecting a modern twist. The new collection of highly-imaginative pieces is no different, and features everything from cushions to cutlery.
LotteryTrendHunter.com

Film-Inspired Cash Giveaways

In anticipation of the launch of the new film In The Heights, Warner Bros. Pictures, Alex Rodriguez, and Presidente joined forces to offers a $96,000 giveaway – the same amount as the winning lottery ticket that inspired the movie. Fans over the age of 21 can enter by uploading a photo to Facebook or Instagram that answers the question: “How will $96,000 change your life?”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

YellowHeart launches first-ever fan community with Maroon 5 NFT series

Crypto currency company launches first-ever fan community. YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music and ticketing, which accepts both crypto and credit card payments, is set to launch the first ever Fan Community Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) as part of an NFT series that will be released alongside Maroon 5’s latest album titled Jordi. In addition to the DAO, YellowHeart will be minting open edition animated album artwork and drawn portraits of Maroon 5 band members. The drop will kick off on Friday, June 11th at 3 pm ET and wrap on Friday, June 18th at 3 pm ET.
Businesscpp-luxury.com

Ferrari has launched its first-ever fashion collection

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, Ferrari has launched its first-ever fashion collection. The 52 piece collection was designed by Rocco Iannone, who gained his experience working for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, and Pal Zileri. The looks are 80 percent unisex and were showcased on June 13...
Photographypetapixel.com

Kosmo Foto Launches Noir-Inspired 35mm Agent Shadow Film

Kosmo Foto has announced a “noir-inspired” ISO 400 panchromatic black and white 35mm film called Agent Shadow and is currently seeking crowdfunding for its release on Kickstarter. Kosmo Foto is perhaps best known as a blog that highlights analog photography. It was founded by Stephen Dowling who describes himself as...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Gucci Captures Timeless Androgyny in “Link To Love” Jewelry Collection

Gucci has unveiled its newest jewelry collection, dubbed “Link to Love,” delving into gender-neutral silhouettes to create an inclusive selection. Crafted from yellow, white and rose 18kt gold, the release includes a variety of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, decoratively adorned with a “GUCCI” logo. The rings and bracelets feature contemporary designs and geometric styles that are perfect for stacking, arriving in a range of iterations, from plain options to diamond pavés and engraved stripes. The two necklaces see a more delicate form, embellished with a diamond-set bar pendant that mirrors the bracelets, while the earrings take on a daintier threaded style.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Gucci Drop Their New Eccentric Home Collection

If you're extra AF and love the finer things, you – and your home – will appreciate Gucci's new home collection. Trust Alessandro Michele to disregard any notion of minimalism in this latest Décor line. Instead, the house’s Creative Director uses his "more is more" ethos to romantically drip out interiors. The new collection makes numerous references to Gucci’s rich library of designs, decorating pillows, vases, candles, tableware, and furniture with a vast selection of house motifs.
Environmentvegnews.com

Vans Just Launched Its First Sustainable, Vegan Collection and We’re Officially Obsessed

Popular streetwear brand Vans launched its first sustainable shoe collection last week. The new Eco Theory collection includes four of the company’s best-selling shoe styles made with ethically sourced, vegan, and environmentally friendly materials. The lace-up Authentic sneakers, iconic Slip-Ons, SK8-Hi high tops, and classic Style 36 kicks with the recognizable Vans side stripe complete this sustainable lineup.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Halston Releases Capsule Collection Inspired by Netflix Show

The Halston brand is paying homage to the late designer with a new capsule collection inspired by the recent Netflix limited-series, “Halston.”. The designer’s namesake brand and Netflix are teaming on a collection inspired by archival Halston designs and original costumes seen in the limited series, which starred Ewan McGregor as the titular designer. The 10-piece eveningwear collection is available for pre-order now on Halston’s website and will ship in late July. Later in June, the collection will be carried by Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. Prices range from $995 to $1,595.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Balenciaga “Hacks” Gucci for Its Latest Collection

In April, Gucci marked its 100th birthday with an unusual, and unprecedented, fashion show: entitled Aria, the live-streamed event saw Alessandro Michele “hack” the codes of Balenciaga, mining creative director Demna Gvasalia’s “nonconformist rigour” as well as the “sexual tension” of his Gucci forebear, Tom Ford. Yesterday, Gvasalia returned the favour with his Spring/Summer 2022 collection – a tongue-in-cheek hack-back of Gucci’s codes, logo-prints and colour palettes, which explored “shifting senses of reality through the lens of technology.”
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Visionist Reveals a New Capsule Collection with Peter De Potter

Electronic artist Visionist and regular collaborator Peter De Potter have teamed up with Heliot Emil on a new capsule collection. Featuring three hoodies and three T-shirts, the collection is an extension of the artwork made for Visionist’s recent album A Call to Arms, a soundscape built from the musician’s objection to what he calls a “daydream-society”.