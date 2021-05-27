Gucci Launches First NFT, a Film Inspired by Recent Aria Collection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For several years now, Rothy's has been known for its stylish and sustainably-made women's shoes, ranging from flats to sneakers to sandals. Now, the brand has expanded into men's footwear, offering two different styles of shoes, a sneaker and a driving moccasin. Whether you're looking for a new everyday pair of shoes for yourself, or are still on the hunt for the perfect Father's Day gift, these styles are a must. And if these styles strike your fancy, we recommend shopping now, since we expect these shoes will sell quickly, like most of Rothy's other footwear and accessories.