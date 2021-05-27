The Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets of 2021

If you’re getting into motorcycling, you’ve certainly heard the old adage: “It’s not a matter of if you’ll hit the pavement, rather it’s a matter of when.” Ask any experienced motorcycle rider and they’ll tell you that the adage is true. While some riders take a spill when they first learn how to ride, it can happen years down the line for others. For the latter group, not having yet fallen could result in a false sense of security. Getting a few years of riding under your belt could lull you into thinking you’re safe on a motorcycle and deciding to stop wearing protective gear, but safety gear and accessories are essential.