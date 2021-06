You probably use VLOOKUP() function to find exact matches in Microsoft Excel, but you can also find the closest value when you don't know the exact value. One of Microsoft Excel's most commonly used functions is VLOOKUP(). It's a search function that lets you retrieve values by looking up a corresponding value. For instance, you might want to return the price of an item by using the item's name or a student's final grade by using the student's name. It's a flexible and extremely useful function. Most of the time you will want an exact match, but sometimes, you will need to return the closest matching value. In this article, you'll learn about VLOOKUP() and then we'll use it to find a match that almost matches the lookup value.