W.B. Bryan Jr., 88, was called home by Jesus Tuesday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by family, in his lifelong Wears Valley home in Sevier County, Tennessee. W.B. was a pillar of the Wears Valley community and a well-respected and dearly loved elder member and Deacon of Valley View Baptist Church where he shared his passion for children’s ministry. W.B. looked forward to Valley View’s annual Bible School, where he worked faithfully each year as long as his health permitted. He loved his church and loved his family but above all, W.B. loved Jesus and his life was a living testimony of Jesus’ command to love one another. In W.B’s last hours, his final instruction was “do what’s right and have love, one for another.” W.B. never met a stranger and with his infectious smile, he is called “friend” by many.