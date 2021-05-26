Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sevier County, TN

W.B. Bryan Jr.

Mountain Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.B. Bryan Jr., 88, was called home by Jesus Tuesday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by family, in his lifelong Wears Valley home in Sevier County, Tennessee. W.B. was a pillar of the Wears Valley community and a well-respected and dearly loved elder member and Deacon of Valley View Baptist Church where he shared his passion for children’s ministry. W.B. looked forward to Valley View’s annual Bible School, where he worked faithfully each year as long as his health permitted. He loved his church and loved his family but above all, W.B. loved Jesus and his life was a living testimony of Jesus’ command to love one another. In W.B’s last hours, his final instruction was “do what’s right and have love, one for another.” W.B. never met a stranger and with his infectious smile, he is called “friend” by many.

www.themountainpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
County
Sevier County, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Member#Bible School#Carroll Chance#Wife Michele#Dr Preston Joslin#Beloved Granddaughter#Elder Member#Wife Wanda#Infant Son#Valley View Cemetery#Jesus Tuesday#Valley View Choir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Sevierville, TNMountain Press

News briefs

SEVIERVILLE — The Tails and Tales summer reading kick-off event at the King Family Library takes place on June 10 from 10a.m.-noon. Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue from Clinton, Tennessee will bring a traveling petting zoo for families to enjoy during the kick-off. The petting zoo is scheduled to include goats, baby goats, sheep, lambs, a donkey, a calf, a pony, rabbits, chickens, a duck, and a llama.
Pittman Center, TNMountain Press

Fire mitigation by goat coming to Pittman Center

PITTMAN CENTER — Members of the Pittman Center Firewise Committee plan to bring in a group of goats to help reduce the amount of kudzu in the community. The project is expected to begin on May 20, using the goats to remove excess vegetation near the Eugene Huskey Environmental Center.