Meal Bowls are new culinary trend

For those who may be wondering (and there actually really are people wondering), cicadas are among those insects that are safe to eat. For those culinary adventurers who want to give them a try, this is the summer to do it in Ohio. The periodical cicada known as Brood X has already started to arrive in the millions in in different areas of the Midwest, including parts of Ohio. Brood X is one of 12 periodical cicadas that emerge every 17 years, from mid-May to late June. Another three broods emerge every 13 years, primarily in southern states.