Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are known to share a mutual respect for each other irrespective of the result of matches. The same was palpable at the end of the WTC final as well at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Following the match, Virat and Kane shared a warm hug, showing how much they respect each other. Both were also appreciative of each other after the curtains came down on the two-year-long WTC.