New 'Uncharted' Movie Still Sees Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Sully

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures and The New York Times have shared a brand new still from the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The image sees Nathan Drake (Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) examining a room filled with candles, chairs and an old statue. The one thing that caught the eyes of fans, however, is the fact that Wahlberg’s character does not have the moustache that Sully originally sports in the video game. This comes as a surprise to many since Wahlberg shared a video of himself on Instagram with a similar moustache from October 2020, and although he didn’t specify what it was for, it caused many to believe that the film will follow the physical look of the characters.

Antonio Banderas
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Holland
Sophia Taylor Ali
Tati Gabrielle
