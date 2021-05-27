Cancel
Huge Sale! 5 Sisters and a Cou...

Cumberland Times-News
 2021-05-27

Huge Sale! 5 Sisters and a Cousin - Housewares, Furniture, Camping Gear, Art, Vintage Items, Clothes & Shoes, Yard & Garden, Books. Don't Miss It!

marketplace.times-news.com
#Camping#Art#A Cousin Housewares#Furniture Camping Gear#Vintage Items#Clothes Shoes#Yard Garden
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

Huge Garage Sale 1012 Crestway...

Huge Garage Sale 1012 Crestway Dr., Athens Tx. 75751. Thursday June 17th - Saturday June 19th. 8:00 am - 5:00pm. Coleman stove & lamp, charcoal starter, gas grill, 3-step kitchen chair, BBQ pit, fertilizer spreader, globe, animal traps, ice box cooler, rocking chair, clocks, gold end- tables, coffee pots ( new & used) glassware, coffee mugs, quilt holder, kitchenware, candles, CD’s, assorted tools, towels, toys, plant holders, floor fans, Christmas, fourth of July & Easter decor, door mats and Hallmark keepsake oraments, tool boxes w/tools, boat ladder and much more!
Shoppingpurewow.com

The 12 Best Items from Verishop's Huge Birthday Sale

We’re obsessed with this ’90s throwback silhouette, but even more excited about the gorgeous yellow color. You can also pick up the matching bike shorts for 25 percent off to complete your workout set. SolaWave Wand. ($149; $127) This powerful little tool helps reduce the look of fine lines and...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Michael Kors' Huge Summer Sale Has Handbags & Shoes For More Than 50% Off

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale for the summer and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. Get up to 50% off Michael Kors' already-reduced products for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code! There's also a Father's Day event worth checking out for 25% off your men's purchase.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for summer savings (ahem, Amazon Prime Day starts next week!), Kate Spade is having a sale!. The fashion brand is offering an extra 30% off sale styles when you use the promo code EXTRA30 through June 24. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag or a roomy tote for summer travels, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Shop the best deals at Bed Bath & Beyond's huge sale to rival Prime Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event is here—which means other stores are getting in on the action, too. You can count Bed Bath & Beyond in with its Beyond Big Sale, which includes up to 50% off some kitchen, bedding, bath, storage and furniture items.
Shoppingharrisondaily.com

Huge garage sale Friday June 25th, 7am-6pm and Sat. June 26th 7am-3pm. …

Huge garage sale Friday June 25th, 7am-6pm and Sat. June 26th 7am-3pm. 8113 Norvell Dr. Harrison, out of Bergman on Hwy 7 N. We have all kinds of items from my closed christian bookstore. Beautiful home decor, pictures, new books priced .50 to $3. purses, jewelry, gifts, Spanish items, CD's and so much more. Rain or Shine. 479-981-6388.
ShoppingTODAY.com

BaubleBar is having a huge sale — and styles start at just $4

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. BaubleBar is known for...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Muk Luks Slippers + Exclusive Extra 10% off!

These Muk Luks Slippers are SO cute and there are tons included in this sale!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Muk Luks Slippers right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. There are so many popular and cute...
Kittery, MESeacoast Online

Kittery Point Church to host huge yard sale June 26

KITTERY POINT, Maine — The First Congregational Church on Pepperrell Road has never been truly closed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, having offered virtual worship services, a weekly afternoon Cafe, Bible study, youth group and other gatherings via Zoom, and outdoors whenever possible. Still, the historic 1714 Church, known for holding fundraisers on a grand scale, hasn’t held an in-person fundraiser since their Progressive Dinner in February 2020.
RetailAsbury Park Press

Overstock's 4th of July sale is huge—and it's happening now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The 4th of July is about celebrating with friends and family, fireworks and, of course, great savings. Right now, Overstock is getting the party started early with a doozy of a deal, with a 4th of July blowout sale.
Maple City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Fr...

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Friday, June 25 9am - 4pm Saturday, June 26 9am - 4pm Sunday, June 27 9am - 3pm Includes vintage Baker furniture in the French Country style, beautiful antique fruit wood dining room table set, Waterford, china, huge collection of Red Cliff dishes, huge collection of white Ironstone pieces, sterling silver serving pieces, beautiful mahogany drop leaf table, McIntosh stereo equipment, high end camera collection, speakers, huge collection of books including antiquarian, albums, lamps, dressers, queen beds, tons of tools, garden furniture, architectural pieces, fishing gear, Fred Bear long bow, letter written and signed by General Sherman, original artwork, bronze sculpture, huge collection of knitting, embroidery and needlepoint items, baskets, newer exercise equipment and SO MUCH MORE! Sign up sheet for Friday will go out at 7 am. Address is: 12426 S. Maple Rd. Please check out: wiseowlestatesales.com for pictures and details.
Shoppingcastleinsider.com

There’s a HUGE Sale on Disney Sleepwear & Plushes — But Not For Long!

ShopDisney is a one stop shop for everything Disney! From merch to collectibles to clothes, theres a little bit of everything on the site! Weve seen a lot of great sales recently on the site, but now theres a HUGE sale on sleepwear and plushes ! Pieces like this Mickey Mouse Short Sleep Set for Boys are available for just $14 ! This set features a shirt and shorts with Mickey Mouse all...
Norway, MESun-Journal

Huge indoor yard sale June 26

NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main Street, Norway is excited to announce a huge indoor yard sale on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Well known for its giant annual outdoor August Yard Sale, this past year has presented a unique challenge. The community has been generous with it’s donations and the church has been busy creating a “Covid-Post Covid” solution. This year, the church is having several smaller sales.
ShoppingOttumwa Courier

MOVING SALE & MULTI-FAMILY SAL...

MOVING SALE & MULTI-FAMILY SALE! Everything must go! Book shelves, guitar, electric hospital bed, clothes, home decor, kitchen items, tools, lots of misc.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Sperry Shoes, as Low as $12.74 at Zulily

Run to Zulily and score a pair of Sperry shoes. Prices start at just $14.99 for a pair of Sperry Top-Sider Women’s Calypso Flip-Flops, regularly $35. Even better, save an extra 15% when you shop through our links. Pay just $12.74 for these Sperry flip-flops. Choose from a variety of...
ShoppingPosted by
StyleCaster

This Huge Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a good rug on sale is easier said than done! That’s why I need to bring the Artistic Weavers Odelia rug to your attention while Amazon Prime Day is still going hot and heavy.