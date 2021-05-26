Cancel
Oxnard, CA

The Esperanza Documentary Premiere and Watch Party

By Editorial Team
vidanewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation, is pleased to announce the culmination of The Esperanza Project, a year-long programming series addressing Teen Latina Mental Health, with the premiere of the Esperanza Documentary on Thursday, June 3 from 6:30-8:30 pm on Zoom. The series was curated by OPAC’s Artist-in-Residence, Oxnard filmmaker Arcelia Martinez, in an effort to raise awareness about the disproportionately high rates of suicide amongst young Latinas compared to their peers and create space to tackle the stigmas surrounding mental health in the Latinx community.

