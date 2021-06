Gov. Kate Brown will appoint a replacement for judge who has served on the court for 15 years.After 15 years on the bench, Washington County Circuit Judge Jim L. Fun is retiring. Thanking Fun for his service, Gov. Kate Brown announced May 7 that she will be accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy. Fun's planned retirement will take effect Sept. 30. He currently presides over criminal and family law cases as well as serving as a juvenile court judge. Fun was first elected to the court for a six-year term following a contested election in 2006. He then ran...