Is Bennifer getting serious? E! News reports Jennifer Lopez is moving from Miami to Los Angeles as she rekindles her relationship with Ben Affleck. A source says “L.A. will be her base” and she’s begun looking at schools for her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, in the fall. It also means J. Lo can spend more time with Affleck, who she’s been spotted on several dates with since splitting from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon,” the insider told E!