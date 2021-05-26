Texas Legislature Will Once Again Leave Electricity Consumers in the Lurch

As the current session of the Texas legislature winds down to a merciful end, it has now become obvious that members of the house and senate will once again fail to enact needed reforms designed to stabilize the grid and protect citizens from deadly weather events like the one the state suffered in February. Senate Bill 3, the main vehicle for power grid reform still alive, would leave weatherization requirements up to the Public Utilities Commission to write and would do nothing whatsoever to ensure that additional generation capacity is built in the state in the years to come.