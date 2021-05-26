Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Legislature Will Once Again Leave Electricity Consumers in the Lurch

By David Blackmon
shalemag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the current session of the Texas legislature winds down to a merciful end, it has now become obvious that members of the house and senate will once again fail to enact needed reforms designed to stabilize the grid and protect citizens from deadly weather events like the one the state suffered in February. Senate Bill 3, the main vehicle for power grid reform still alive, would leave weatherization requirements up to the Public Utilities Commission to write and would do nothing whatsoever to ensure that additional generation capacity is built in the state in the years to come.

shalemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Lurch#Electricity#Power Generation#State Power#Grid Power#Power Generators#Texans#The House State Affairs#Puc#Ercot#Senate Bill#Texas Voters#Power Grid Reform#Power Plants#Natural Gas#Needed Reforms#Massive Blackouts#Governor Abbott#Regulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrybloomberglaw.com

Exelon Nukes Would Get $698 Million Under Illinois Energy Bill

A major Illinois energy bill that aims to fully decarbonize the state’s energy sector by 2035 includes more than $700 million in subsidies to coal and nuclear power stations and billions of additional dollars to support renewable-energy provisions. The anticipated legislation provides $698 million over five years to. Exelon Corp.
WeatherKTRE

Paddie sponsors two bills for ERCOT reform and weatherization

(KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbot signed into law two bills aimed to improve the response if Texas finds itself in extreme weather condition like the winter storms from earlier this year. An East Texas State Representative sponsored both pieces of legislation. “We all remember the horrible storm in February and...
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

LP&L pleased with ERCOT reform bills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - After February’s deadly winter storm exposed flaws in the state’s power grid, Governor Abbott signed sweeping reforms to ERCOT. Matt Rose with LP&L says the legislation contains the most important and urgent fixes to the market. ”Within those bills you have mandates with very strict penalties...
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

The Texas Legislature Needs More Transparency

It’s said that democracy dies in darkness, and it’s no secret that many pieces of unpopular legislation try to fly under the radar to avoid public backlash. The Texas legislature’s performance when it comes to transparency remains dismal. Probably the most egregious case has to do with Senate Bill 7,...
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

HEB Updates Its Mask Policy For Vaccinated People As Texas Introduces A New Law Banning Vaccination Certificates

The most popular grocery chain in Texas has updated its mask policy today. H-E-B, the San Antonio based company, released a statement on its website stating. "At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority. After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9, 2021.
PoliticsWorld Link

Oregon Legislature expands family leave eligibility

The Oregon Senate passed House Bill 2474 recently to expand eligibility for protected leave under the Oregon Family Leave Act. The bill updates Oregon’s leave laws in response to the unique impacts of public health emergencies on workers and families. Oregon has led the nation in establishing family leave laws...
Texas Statedefendernetwork.com

Black issues from the Texas Legislature

The Texas Legislature has wrapped up its 140-day session, with the passage and failures that impact the Black community. All eyes are on Gov. Greg Abbott who vowed to hold a special legislative session to try and address some of the issues that failed. No word on when he’ll do it, but he has already expressed his intention to call lawmakers back in the fall to redraw legislative maps when the Census Bureau releases its population data for redistricting.
Energy IndustryDallas News

The Texas Legislature didn’t overhaul the electricity industry, and that’s a good thing

The Texas Legislature did not overhaul the state’s electric power industry, even after outages triggered by freezing weather early in the session turned deadly. Our elected state officials held many days of hearings, posed confrontational questions to electricity officials, made stern statements and public declarations, and filed many bills, but in the end, what they did is more subtle. And that’s a good thing.
Texas Statecovebanner.com

Regulating dangerous practices in the Texas Legislature

State lawmakers passed permitless carry legislation during their recently ended regular session — letting most adults carry guns in public without licenses, permits or training — and sent it to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature, surprising a fair number of people inside and outside the Texas Capitol. And Abbott’s for it, but it wasn’t on the list of priorities he outlined early in the session.
California Statemicrogridknowledge.com

California PUC Law Judge Proposes Trimming Microgrid Standby Charges

A key component of standby charges would be eliminated for microgrids in California that meet certain air emissions standards under a proposed decision by a California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) administrative law judge. The proposal to suspend capacity reservation charges is part of the CPUC’s multiphase effort to spur the...
PoliticsHartford Business

‘Tesla bill’ stalls once again

Connecticut’s ban on the direct sale of automobiles to consumers will stand, at least for another year. Lawmakers ultimately opted not to take up SB 127, the so-called “Tesla bill” — which would have allowed Connecticut residents to buy electric vehicles directly from a manufacturer without going through a franchised dealer — in the closing days of the 2021 legislative session.