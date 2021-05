The Rosetown RCMP dealt with numerous collisions, erratic driving, and thefts during the period of May 21 to May 27. Highlighting the calls to service was a report of a two-vehicle collision on the evening of May 21. There were no injuries, and the matter remains under investigation. Then on the morning of May 22, there was a report of a theft of fuel from a Rosetown business. A 58-year-old male was charged with Theft under $5,000.00, Flight from Peace Officer and Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer. On the same morning, Rosetown RCMP received a report of a traffic collision. A 22- year-old male was charged with failing to report accident.