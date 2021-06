“Not My Events” these are events shared by Alderman/ Alderwoman, Government Officials, Community Organizations and Leaders, and Community Residents: In hopes of keeping you more in the loop and increase the sharing of information and participation throughout our communities mainly focus on the activities, events, resources, and services in Jackson Park Highland, South Shore, Avalon, Calumet Heights, South Chicago, Bush, Eastside, Jeffery Manor/South Deering, and Hegewisch. Please feel free to send Activities, Events, and Resources that you would like to be added to this album flyers to me through email or inbox. Know Your Neighbors…..Know Your Neighborhoods” Events are Subject to Change. Please Share!