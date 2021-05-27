Cancel
NBA

Wizards' Russell Westbrook has popcorn dumped on him by fan while leaving court against Sixers

Las Cruces Sun-News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThings went from bad to worse to just plain ugly for Russell Westbrook during the Washington Wizards' first-round game Wednesday in Philadelphia. Westbrook and the Wizards were losing big to the Philadelphia 76ers early in the fourth quarter when Westbrook twisted his right ankle badly enough that he had to leave the game. Then as he was being helped to the locker room, Westbrook appeared to have popcorn dumped on him from the stands above.

www.lcsun-news.com
