John Tavares thanks Maple Leafs fans for support after scary injury, matching their charitable donations

By Natalie Abele
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Tavares thanked Toronto Maple Leafs fans for their support following his injury and announced he is matching donations up to $50,000 to a trio of charitable partners. Toronto Maple Leafs captain was stretchered off the ice last week after a scary collision with Montreal Canadians forward Corey Perry. On Wednesday, he published a thank you note to Leafs Nation for their overwhelming support during this time.

