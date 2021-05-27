Cancel
Thursday News & Notes from Ecovet

By Kate Samuels
Eventing Nation
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here folks, and I know this because last night I had to wait until 9 p.m. to turn out my horses to avoid the horrible awful sweltering humid hot Virginia heat. Yesterday was the first day where just existing outside for more than 20 minutes left you drenched in sweat for literally no reason, and I was not about it. Florida people, I honestly don’t know how you do it.

eventingnation.com
Celebrationslyonsrecorder.org

NEWS Briefs & NOTES from your editor, 5/27/21

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. What are you doing for Memorial Day weekend? Does it seem the same exciting ”time off” to party as in past years, or has the excitement lessened after a year of COVID restrictions, and the day will be rolling into the week, just like any other day? COVID will be affecting us for a long time to come. I tried to find some typical Memorial Day events to list in a “To Do this Weekend” article, and I really had to hunt the internet to find anything. I did not find a parade. And, Denver Civic Center is quiet. Boulder has an online “Bolder Boulder Race.” The only festive thing is a two-day festival in Westminster. It looks like fun, with live bands every two hours, and lots of booths and exhibits. It’s called the Colorado Music and Arts Festival — no mention of it being Memorial Day. Saturday is your best bet with 20 percent chance of rain, and then Sunday and Monday are 60 percent chance. Plus, we’re in the beginning of tornado season. We had 16 last weekend! plus some hail. Be sure to fly your flag and do something to remember the heroes in your life who have sacrificed their lives for you.
Carsthetrumantribune.com

Notes from Nikki

It happened. I found our unicorn … I hope. Our family is now the proud owner of a 24-foot shuttle bus. A few weeks back I wrote about wanting a camper, then a motorhome, then a shuttle bus. A camper requires a tow vehicle to move from place to place, which we don’t have, while a motorhome lacks the proper seating to use with as many car seats/children as we have. Our shuttle bus, however, has proper seats for eight (in addition to the driver) and an empty back half that will be renovated into a camper. I’m so very excited.
Le Mars, IAKLEM

Thursday Afternoon News, June 3rd

(Le Mars) — Emergency crews responded to a pick-up and motorcycle accident that happened this (Thursday) morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. The accident happened at the junction of First Street northeast and Second Avenue northeast, just on the north side of the Fareway grocery store. Le Mars Police are investigating the accident and say the motorcycle driver sustained what would be referred to as minor injuries. The driver of the pickup did not get injured. Responding to the accident scene were the Le Mars Ambulance Services, Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department, Le Mars Police Department and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.
macaronikid.com

A Weekly Note from Your Publisher

Wow, we've had some HOT days this week! I am so excited that summer is right around the corner. My family lives for beach trips, lounging by the pool, or days at the lake. Raleigh is a great city for fun in the sun, with so many family-friendly things to do. Check out what's going on locally this week along with ideas for staying cool while exploring our lovely city.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri’s Most Iconic Sandwich is Just A Meat Sandwich

The iconic Missouri Sandwich was created in St. Louis, and to be honest I have NEVER heard of it. Let me paint a picture for you. Think of two slices of white bread, add in dill pickle slices, white onion, mayonnaise, and lettuce, and for the main part add an egg foo young patty. The sandwich is called the St. Paul Sandwich and was named Missouri's Iconic Sandwich in the entire state. Think you might like to try this; well, you can find it in most Chinese-American restaurants in the St. Louis area. From the picture, it really does not look appetizing at all. I am sure those who like it rave about the sandwich, but it just likes like a hamburger on regular bread.
Jefferson City, MOkmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, May 27, 2021

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Four Kansas City-area state lawmakers are asking Missouri’s governor to call a special session on the issue of Kansas City police funding. The Republicans say the Kansas City Council has cut 42-million dollars from the police and transferred it to a community service fund. They describe the change as "unprecedented defunding of the K-C-P-D." Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas disagrees, saying that the money is being reallocated and that the move will improve community policing. State Representative Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs argues that violent crime in Kansas City is at an all-time high, noting it had a record 178 homicides in 2020 and that there have been 58 this year.
Austin, TXPosted by
Sightlines

Pandemic Places: Notes from Afield

When I wrote the last iteration of our Pandemic Place series, COVID-19 case levels were through the roof and Austin hadn’t had its infrastructure tested by a deadly winter storm. Now, almost overnight, it seems like vaccines are amply available, cases are ticking down, and a lazy, joyful summer may...
Astronomythesungazette.com

Notes From Home: Hidden by Light

Monday, as I awoke to write this, I watched the moon disappear. It rose just an hour or so before the sun did, a waning moon, less than one quarter. It cleared a small band of clouds hovering over the Sierra before the sun’s light began to sear their bottoms, but as those rays increased, the moon’s beams got lost. I watched as the thin quarter shrank to a sliver and then evaporated in the pale blue sky above the brightening clouds. It was gone before the sun cleared Elephant Back’s spine.
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

NEWS NOTES: Rail bridge work wrapping up

Work on the railroad overpass in Springfield should be concluded by the end of the month, the State Rail Authority says. Director Cindy Butler said a closeout meeting is scheduled on June 22 and work “should be done” by that week. The work on the South Branch Valley Line has...
Drinksfoodanddine.com

Bourbon News & Notes: Rye releases from Old Forester and Buzzard’s Roost, plus the Vietnam Smash cocktail

BOURBON NEWS & NOTES – for 4 June 2021, by Susan Reigler. Just this week, Brown-Forman’s Old Forester Distilling Co. launched its Old Forester Rye Single Barrel, a new expression which joins the original 100 proof release. The whiskey is unfiltered and bottled at barrel strength, currently 124 proof. Old Forester’s master taster Jackie Zykan has provided the following tasting notes:
Romney, WVHampshire Review

NEWS NOTES: Motorcyclist disappears after crash

A wreck involving a motorcycle and car Sunday night left more mystery than damage. The call a few minutes before 11 p.m. said the vehicles had crashed in Frye’s Flat between Augusta and Shanks. First responders arrived to find an injured car driver — and no motorcycle. He “appears to...
Augusta, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless? No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store and I saw her post about it. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what I...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Jogging dad shot twice in Atlanta neighbourhood that is looking to break away from city and form own police force

Andrew Worrell, a 41-year-old father of three, was shot twice while out jogging in Buckhead, a wealthy neighbourhood in northern Atlanta. Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom, may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. Following the Saturday morning shooting, he was arrested after allegedly committing several other violent crimes. He has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm. Police said Mr Newsom opened fire on two others and hit one of his neighbours with his car. Buckhead has been moving towards forming its own city and...
Idaho StateAllOutdoor.com

Killer Bird Attack: Bald Eagles Kill 54 Sheep in Idaho

A local farmer near Murtaugh Lake Idaho has recently run into some trouble regarding his flock of sheep. What he originally thought was a case of punks shooting his sheep to death turned out to be far more bizarre. Rocky Matthews, the farmer whose sheep have been subjected to random killing, discovered that bald eagles have been attacking his flock resulting in around $7,500 worth of revenue from some 54 dead lambs.
Colorado Statelyonsrecorder.org

NEWS Briefs & NOTES from your editor, 6/3/21

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. How was your Memorial Day weekend? With only one good day (Saturday) to get outside for any length of time, it dashed a lot of people’s plans. The heavy rains caused the South St. Vrain River to turn black from the sediments washed down the mountains. I’ve gathered photos capturing the oddity, as well as the helicopters that worked on placing the mulch on Heil Ranch’s burnt land.
Grand Rapids, MIWNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, May 27

The governor visits a construction site Mid-Michigan to discuss the Rebuilding Michigan plan, the First Lady visits residents in Grand Rapids to talk about getting vaccinated. In that State house, Republicans change a bill that will no longer require a copy of a voter's phot ID when mailing in an absentee ballot, and lawmakers pass a bill to expunge first-time drunk driving convictions.
Books & Literaturemaplerivermessenger.com

Notes from Nikki

