The City of Fernandina Beach encourages its residents, business owners, employees, and students to play an integral role in shaping the future of our community by attending an outdoor public workshop at Central Park on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 5pm. The event will feature a series of booths focusing on various topics such as Housing, Transportation, Resiliency, Development, and Capital Funding. This family friendly workshop will feature interactive booths for both adults and children. Food trucks will be available on-site. If you are unable to attend the workshop, online surveys are available to obtain your input. The city welcomes your attendance and survey input. Please visit the City’s website at www.fbfl.us/Vision2045.