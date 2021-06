The Cotter girls track team qualified for state in two events at the section meet in Dodge Center, Minn., at Triton High School last week. The temperature was in the mid-90s, which made it a very challenging week to run (especially distance). Nevertheless, several Cotter athletes are now bound for state after stellar performances. The top two in each event qualified for the state meet next week in St. Michael/Albertville, Minn., on June 17-19. The top six in each event made it to the podium to receive their medals.