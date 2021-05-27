Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Wasted Collective, Bráulio Amado Collaborate on New Capsule

By Luis Campuzano
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 24 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Launched in 2020, The Wasted Collective was established by Ronald Akili, the pioneer behind Potato Head — a sustainable lifestyle hospitality brand with a Creative Village Resort in Bali — alongside Jesse Leyva, who was previously global design director at Nike Inc. Their objective is to create elevated casual wear that’s sustainable and made with integrity. The duo have teamed with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado, whose vibrant and kinetic work has appeared in numerous publications as well as cover art for artists such as Beck, Frank Ocean, Róisín Murphy, ASAP Mob and Robyn. He also co-runs the New York City multipurpose art space Sixth Street Haunted House.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Róisín Murphy
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Capsule#Art Space#New York City#Potato Head#Nike Inc#Portuguese#Asap Mob#The Wasted Collective#Thewastedco Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsBaller Status

Lee x The Hundreds Collaborative Collection

Streetwear brand The Hundreds teams up with iconic apparel brand Lee for a collaborative collection for the first time. United by a shared philosophy of people over product, The Hundreds X Lee partnership creates style steeped in rich stories, cultural moments, and creative passion. It’s a collection of archival graphics on fresh silhouettes made for and by the people setting tomorrow’s trends.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
StyleCaster

Coach’s New Sportswear Capsule Is Inspired By The Brand’s Iconic Heritage

Coach is one of those brands that could slap their logo on just about anything and I would buy it. I’m just being honest! The brand has undergone something of a coolness renaissance in recent months following the viral success of their Pillow Tabby Bags on TikTok, so they’re officially back on my radar in a big way. Now, their new sportswear capsule is the latest in a slew of high-profile launches from which I want every single piece.
Retailbikepacking.com

Rapha + Snow Peak Announce Accessory Capsule Collection

Rapha and Snow Peak just announced their first collaborative capsule collection, which includes an insulated stainless bottle, titanium mug, and titanium spork. Find details and photos of all three items here…. On the heels of their new performance trailwear line, Rapha just announced its first collaboration with Snow Peak, the...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Marsèll and Suicoke Celebrate Japanese Culture and Italian Craftsmanship With New Sandal Capsule

A slew of collaborative collections are being pumped out from the team at Suicoke this season, and after working with Tom Wood on a jewelry-inspired capsule, it’s now tapping European imprint Marsèll for a fresh assemblage of Summer sandals. The new collection is celebratory in every sense as it fuses Japanese culture with Italian craftsmanship, and also releases in time to commemorate Marsèll’s 20-year anniversary.
Beauty & Fashionfashionunited.com

Foot Locker launches exclusive capsule collection with Melody Ehsani

Foot Locker has launched a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the new creative director of the company’s women’s business, Melody Ehsani. The collection highlights colors inspired by nature and temperature such as thermal patterns. 70 percent of the capsule is unisex and features a ‘ball vision’ tee and short set, a fleece crew and short set, and an organza tracksuit. Meanwhile, accessories include crew socks and shoelaces.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

'Dioriviera' Readies Dior's Dynamic Summer Capsule Collection

Is kicking off the summer in true vibrant fashion, launching their latest Dioriviera collection. The capsule brings back Dior’s iconic and classic prints in flashy, eye-catching hues for the season. The Toile de Jouy print gets a summer refresh in luscious raspberry and citrusy chartreuse. Both colors are available for its read-to-wear pieces as well as various bags like the Book Tote, Lady D-Lite and the Dior Caro. The collection sees loose button-down beach shirts, swimwear and bandanas in the iconic Dior monogram print. Other seasonal essentials such as beach paddle rackets, surfboards, umbrellas, hammocks and outdoor cushions are seen decorated in the House of Dior’s staple prints, but reinterpreted in bright pink, green and navy colorways. The capsule also features home essentials in the summer hues, including trays, candles, placemats and water bottles.
ApparelStab Magazine

New Vans Surf Capsule Comes With A Personal Touch

Three of Vans’ surfers – Ainara Aymat, Leila Hurst, and Karina Rozunko —have pieced together a cozy yet detailed collection of essential clothing. “I really wanted to create something that I would wear on a day-to-day basis – something comfortable, easy but with a nod to street style,” says Ainara of the collection. “I was super excited by the boots – they’re so comfortable, I never want to take them off! The shoot in Fuerteventura was even better than I thought – it was an amazing experience to see my own pieces and to bring my ideas to life.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Mariacarla Boscono’s Sporty Capsule Collection for K-Way Was a Labor of Love

If Italian fashion has an ambassador, it’s Mariacarla Boscono. A muse to homegrown talents like Riccardo Tisci, Donatella Versace, and Pierpaolo Piccioli, Boscono has become synonymous with the irreverence and glamour of Italian style. Still, it took nearly three decades as a fashion insider before Boscono felt ready to take up the mantle of designer. This week the star unveiled her first collaboration with outerwear brand K-Way: The collection features outdoorsy essentials like rain jackets, leggings, and swimsuits. “I waited 26 years into my career to do my first collaboration,” Boscono shared via Zoom. “I never wanted to do anything that felt forced. This came together organically. I’ve worked closely with designers and brands before, so I understood the basics, but when you’re hands-on and creating a collection, there’s so much more to it.”
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

JW Anderson Unveils Second Capsule Collection With Tom of Finland

For the second year running, JW Anderson has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Tom of Finland, inspired by his signature erotic artwork and imagery. The new selection expands on the accessories released in 2020, alongside an assortment of ready-to-wear options, such as a T-shirt, a hoodie, a shirt and shorts, all of which feature a bold, provocative drawing in Tom of Finland’s unmistakeable style. Accessories include a leather baguette handbag, which arrives in red and white hues, as well as a felt tote bag, cap bags and studded keyrings.
Environmenticoneye.com

Parley and M.I.A release ocean waste eyewear collection

The Clean Waves eyewear range is created from marine plastic debris and reclaimed fishing nets – and sale of the products helps ocean cleanup initiatives. Parley for the Oceans, in collaboration with artist and musician Maya Arulpragasam (M.I.A), has unveiled a new luxury eyewear collection created from marine plastic debris and reclaimed fishing nets – ocean waste that poses a key threat to sea turtles, whales, sharks and other marine life. The Clean Waves range includes a core ‘Archetype’ model in 14 variations and an exclusive capsule collection of modular sunglasses designed by M.I.A.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

PLACES+FACES Tap KwolleM For Latest Capsule Collection

Enlisting London-based producer and DJ KwolleM for their latest venture, PLACES+FACES have unveiled their new capsule collection of T-shirts, polo shirts, and a corduroy jacket. Shot by photographer and P+F co-founder Ciesay, the KwolleM-fronted lookbook features menswear garments donned with the creative stable’s signature motif. Printed photography has also been...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Bronze56K and Reebok Reunite for a Third Collaborative Footwear Collection

New York-based skate brand Bronze 56K and Reebok have teamed up for their third collaborative effort: new iterations of the Answer IV and the Classic Leather. Following a duo of G-Unit inspired Club Cs in 2019 and a sporty Club C in 2018, the partners’ latest co-created products are centered around New York Knicks-esque orange and blue accents and a special dice graphic.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Cecilie Bahnsen's New Capsule Collection Redefines Summer Elegance

Scandinavian brand Cecilie Bahnsen has unveiled a summer capsule of elegant dresses, combining design cues like puff sleeves, open backs and mesh overlays ahead of summer. The range offers a selection of shapes, lengths and silhouettes, from mini to maxi and A-line to princess, as well as an impressive range of textures, seeing pieces crafted from cloqué, gauze, cotton and more. Stand-out pieces include the minimalist Karen dress, seeing puff sleeves combined with open-back ribbon details, and the romantic Karoline dress, cut in serenely pink mist matelassé fabric and capturing Cecilie Bahnsen’s unique aesthetic to the fullest.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Outdoor Shorts Are The Focus of Goldwin's Latest Summer 21 Capsule Collection

Outdoor-specialist Goldwin has unveiled its latest Summer 21 capsule collection highlighting the functional design of its extensive pant and short offering. Initially garnering recognition for its progressive skiwear collections in its formative years, the Japanese label has since translated its technical winter heritage into functional outdoor garments — transcending as leaders in the outdoor gorpcore realm. Off the back of numerous high-profile collaborations, this season, Goldwin shifts focus onto bottoms.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionisto.com

Dior Men Partners with Sacai for Spring ’22 Capsule Collection

Dior Men artistic director Kim Jones and Sacai creative director Chitose Abe join forces for spring-summer 2022. The designers create a Dior Men x Sacai capsule collection, which brings together the best attributes of both brands. Dior’s modern, concise tailoring complements Sacai as a purveyor and trendsetter of Japanese fashion tastes.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Get Transported to a 1960s Tropical Oasis with this Valentino Capsule Collection

While we spend a lot of our summer in black maillots and easy linen trousers, sometime a girl needs a look with impact. Enter: Valentino's new capsule collection with Munich-based e-tailer, Mytheresa which is giving all of the psychedelic island oasis vibes we never knew we always needed. The lineup includes a range of silhouettes (think, caftans and featherweight button-ups), in a vibrant, yet wearable color palette.
Apparelfmhiphop.com

#FMFashion: Roland Corporation And ZANEROBE Collaborate On An Apparel Capsule

Roland Corporation and ZANEROBE have come together to create attire that is both edgy and comfy. Subsequently, the two pieces of clothing are streetwear. It’s perfect for wearing during a kickback, time with friends, concerts, photoshoots, or casually. Anyone can pretty much rock this off, especially music heads. The collection...