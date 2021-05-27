The Wasted Collective, Bráulio Amado Collaborate on New Capsule
Launched in 2020, The Wasted Collective was established by Ronald Akili, the pioneer behind Potato Head — a sustainable lifestyle hospitality brand with a Creative Village Resort in Bali — alongside Jesse Leyva, who was previously global design director at Nike Inc. Their objective is to create elevated casual wear that’s sustainable and made with integrity. The duo have teamed with Portuguese graphic designer and illustrator Bráulio Amado, whose vibrant and kinetic work has appeared in numerous publications as well as cover art for artists such as Beck, Frank Ocean, Róisín Murphy, ASAP Mob and Robyn. He also co-runs the New York City multipurpose art space Sixth Street Haunted House.wwd.com