The Wasted Collective, Bráulio Amado Collaborate on New Capsule

If Italian fashion has an ambassador, it’s Mariacarla Boscono. A muse to homegrown talents like Riccardo Tisci, Donatella Versace, and Pierpaolo Piccioli, Boscono has become synonymous with the irreverence and glamour of Italian style. Still, it took nearly three decades as a fashion insider before Boscono felt ready to take up the mantle of designer. This week the star unveiled her first collaboration with outerwear brand K-Way: The collection features outdoorsy essentials like rain jackets, leggings, and swimsuits. “I waited 26 years into my career to do my first collaboration,” Boscono shared via Zoom. “I never wanted to do anything that felt forced. This came together organically. I’ve worked closely with designers and brands before, so I understood the basics, but when you’re hands-on and creating a collection, there’s so much more to it.”