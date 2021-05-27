Cancel
Casablanca, New Balance Launch 327 and 237 Red Monogram Edition

By Luis Campuzano
WWD
WWD
 24 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since joining the New Balance family, Casablanca has made the 327 its unofficial signature silhouette, dropping out new editions every season. But this time around will also mark the second collaborative release of the new 237 style. Following the initial release of their successful Monogram 327 and 237 drop, the après-sport brand returns with two new releases that incorporate a red and green monogram pattern on the overlays, which has been given a fresh spin since it was originally unveiled in Casablanca’s fall 2020 collection. The 237 shoe will feature a wedged heel, suede, mesh and nylon upper, along with Casablanca’s signature monogram design.

WWD

