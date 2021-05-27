Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Francesco Scognamiglio Launches New Fashion Brand Named Monogram

By Alessandra Turra
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MILAN — Francesco Scognamiglio is making a comeback with a project called Monogram. WWD learned that the Italian designer has sold his Francesco Scognamiglio and Maison Francesco Scognamiglio former brands to Y Capital Management, the investment fund that back in 2015 acquired 30 percent of the Italian designer’s fashion company. Asked about the reasons behind his decisions, Scognamiglio said he and his investor had different visions on the business.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Paris Fashion Week#Couture#Monogram#Milan#Italian#Y Capital Management#Alta Roma#Francescoscognamiglio#Rtw#Milan Fashion Week#Runway#Outfits#Concise Wardrobe#Special Pieces#Genderless Pieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
Place
Dubai
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Makeup Artist Violette Teams Up With Bisous Skateboards

YouTube star makeup artist Violette Serrat, who goes by her first name professionally, is bringing her recently launched direct-to-consumer brand to IRL. On June 12, Violette_FR, will open a pop-up store in New York’s SoHo. True to her vision of becoming a lifestyle brand that transcends beauty, she has collaborated with the trendy French label Bisous Skateboards on exclusive items that will be sold at the store until June 21 and then online.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Purpose Drives Resilience, Brand Value of Top Italian Luxury Brands

MILAN — The top 10 Italian luxury brands were able to increase their brand purpose index despite the pandemic. According to the BrandZ 2021 Top 10 Most Valuable Italian Luxury Brands ranking published today by Kantar about the country’s top luxury companies, the first 10 firms saw their brand purpose index increase in the high-single-digit range on average year-over-year.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Gruppo Florence Luxury Pole Expands, Protects Specialized Suppliers

MILAN — Luxury brands need to know they can depend on their network of highly specialized suppliers — more today than ever — and these need to be protected for the long-term, according to Francesco Trapani, chairman of luxury production pole Gruppo Florence. The group was established last October, as...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Culti Milano, Lamborghini Partner on Ambiance Fragrance

MILAN — Luxury sports car lovers may instantly recognize a Lamborghini and the sound of its engine — but they will soon learn how it smells, too. The automotive company has partnered with Italian home fragrance specialist Culti Milano for an olfactory branding project, resulting in the first in a series of ambiance scents.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week 2021

Key Looks: We're feeling the masterful (yet effortless) layering from the distinguished gentleman in slide #2. Editor's Notes: Two years have gone by since the last Afterpay Australian Fashion Week runway was walked. On its return, AFW’s runways were back in full force, as were Sydney’s most stylish, who stepped out in full-blown fits and blessed us with one of the first street styles in what feels like forever.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Moose Knuckles Welcomes Victor Luis as Investor, Executive Chairman

Audacious Canadian outerwear specialist Moose Knuckles is adding more capital — and management muscle — to fuel its international expansion. WWD has learned that Victor Luis, the former chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc. and the architect of its acquisitions drive, has made a “significant investment” in the Montreal-based firm, and will become its executive chairman.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Pitti Immagine Gears Up for Return to Physical Format

MILAN — “I’m extremely proud to be the president of an organization that has shown it is even more audacious, brave and determined than I imagined,” said Pitti Immagine’s president Claudio Marenzi on Wednesday during the press conference to officially present the upcoming editions of Pitti Uomo, Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

The Hundreds and Lee Announce New Collaboration

Streetwear brand and media platform The Hundreds is launching its first collaborative release with heritage apparel brand Lee. The collab features archival Lee graphics featuring the well-known Storm Rider, Buddy Lee and the classic box logo, all revamped with a fresh dose of color that can only be described as ’90s California cool.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

10 childrenswear fashion brands loved by the royal family

2021 is set to be a bumper year for royal babies with four little ones born recently or due soon, including the latest family addition, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. When it comes to fashion though, which labels have the royal seal of approval? Where do they go to buy the vintage-inspired smock dresses, luxury cashmere and personalised nightwear worn by the young members of the clan? We look round-up the childrenswear brands loved by the royal family.
Tennistopwirenews.com

RunningShoesforSupination.com Announces Launch of Brand New Website

RunningShoesForSupination.com is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website to offer exclusive information on running shoes, product reviews, tips, and many more on walking shoes, tennis shoes, insoles, and more. Supination is a very common condition. Also known as underpronation, this is where the weight of the body rolls onto specifically the feet’s outer edges. Under normal circumstances, the feet roll inwards and the weight is carried by the ball area of the feet. How to identify if a person is experiencing supination? It is very simple. They just have to look at their shoes and identify where the wear-out is happening most. If it is the sole’s outer part then a person is a supinator. About ten percent of people suffer from this condition. However, if not attended to on time, there could be a permanent change in stride as well as issues with body alignment and pain in the feet, back, knees and hips.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GreenMatters

How Olivia Rodrigo Is Making Sustainable Fashion Part of Her Brand

If you have a car and a radio, there’s a good chance you’ve driven around crying to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” at some point in the past few months. As the 18-year-old singer-songwriter promotes her debut album “Sour” and gets everyone in their feels, she is carving out a unique fashion sense — that we’ve been pleased to see is filled with vintage pieces, fueled by Rodrigo’s passion for ethical and sustainable fashion.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Creator Economy Startup Koji Launches New Brand Partnership App: Sponsor Quiz

Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio tool for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of its newest Link in Bio app, Sponsor Quiz. This new app lets Creators offer premium content, such as photos, videos, and more, to followers who complete a quiz that tests their understanding of sponsored content. Available now for free in the Koji App Store, Sponsor Quiz can be added to Koji Link in Bios as an additional brand partnership offering for Creators and a new way for them to engage with their audiences.
Skin Careyou.co.uk

6 new premium skincare brands are launching at Boots

The offering at Boots has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and the retailer now stocks more brands than anywhere else on the high street. With a total of 520 beauty brands available, it’s truly the beauty hall of the nation and now Boots has announced that it’s welcoming another six premium skincare brands this month.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Sock Talk: Renfro Brands Sold, Balega Founders Exit

Socks continue to be popular among the fashion sector and two manufacturers have had significant changes in their operations. Renfro Brands, a century-old manufacturer that holds licenses for well-known sock brands including Fruit of the Loom, Merrell and Smartwool, has been sold to The Renco Group, Inc. The purchase includes Loops & Wales, Renfro’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce site. Terms were not disclosed.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Chanel Métiers d’Art Drop Caused Long Queues Across London

LONDON — Chanel is leading the brick-and-mortar retail recovery as its first Métiers d’Art collection drop after lockdown drew long lines outside its stores across London. In a video shared by stylist Anibal de Almeida on Instagram, it appeared that fashion consumers were sitting by the edge of the windows...