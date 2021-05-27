Francesco Scognamiglio Launches New Fashion Brand Named Monogram
MILAN — Francesco Scognamiglio is making a comeback with a project called Monogram. WWD learned that the Italian designer has sold his Francesco Scognamiglio and Maison Francesco Scognamiglio former brands to Y Capital Management, the investment fund that back in 2015 acquired 30 percent of the Italian designer’s fashion company. Asked about the reasons behind his decisions, Scognamiglio said he and his investor had different visions on the business.wwd.com