Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Foster named to Hunt State Policy Fellows program

northwestgeorgianews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—Tim Foster, the Vice-Chair of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, has been named to the inaugural cohort of The Hunt State Policy Fellows Program. The Hunt Institute announced the members of the program Monday. The program will aim to provide a bipartisan group of future education policymakers and aspiring state and local elected officials with the resources, space and expertise needed to develop thoughtful positions on a variety of education policy issues, according to a release from the institute's website.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Foster
Person
Jim Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Duke University#Hunt State Policy Fellows#The Hunt Institute#Founder And Board Chair#Live Oak Bank#Clinton City School Board#The Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
northcarolina.edu

NC Teaching Fellows Program adds three new partner institutions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has selected Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and University of North Carolina at Pembroke to serve as additional partner institutions for the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program. The three universities were selected based on the...
Carlisle, PAThe Daily Collegian

Third-year law student named Rural Summer Legal Corps Student Fellow

CARLISLE, Pa. — Penn State Dickinson Law third-year law student Michael McDonald was recently named a Student Fellow as part of the Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship. Selected from 460 applications, McDonald is one of 35 law students who will serve in the Rural Summer Legal Corps' 2021 class. The...
CollegesGreeneville Sun

WSCC Staff Member Selected For Maxine Smith Fellows Program

Deidre’ Kyle, director of student success and recruitment at the Walters State Niswonger Campus, is among the 21 faculty and staff members from colleges and universities across Tennessee selected to participate in the 2021-22 Class of the Maxine Smith Fellows program. The Maxine Smith Fellows program provides professional development, training...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Blue Ribbon Task Force on jobs, education holds first meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Blue Ribbon Task Force created by Gov. Jim Justice earlier this month held its first meeting Friday. The goal of the task force is to better integrate the training and certification programs offered through the West Virginia Community and Technical College system and West Virginia’s Workforce Development system in hopes of the helping to open the door to better job opportunities for all West Virginians.
Schuyler, NEColumbus Telegram

UNL students work for Schuyler Community Development for Rural Fellows program

For the rest of the summer, two new faces will be seen at the Homestead Center in Schuyler as college students are serving community entities in helping to improve the area. Lydia Behnk of Elgin and Megan Dorantes of Kansas City, Kansas, are a few weeks into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Fellows program. In the program, UNL students spend 10 weeks in rural communities throughout the state to give them hands-on experience while making positive changes to those communities, according to the Rural Fellows website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Foster Garvey Celebrates Diversity And Supports Inclusion With Declared Name And Pronouns Policy

SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces it has established a Declared Name and Pronouns Policy as further commitment to ensuring a welcoming and inclusive work environment. The firm also partnered with the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF) to empower attorneys and professional staff to become stronger allies for transgender colleagues, family and community members. In addition, the firm is providing educational resources through its Opportunity & Progress Council (OPC) and the TLDEF, including a downloadable template to encourage other businesses to adopt similar policies. The policy and template were developed with the assistance of Reed Smith LLP and its LGBT+ Business Inclusion Group, PRISM.
EducationCornell University

Data policy program boosts high school students

This spring, more than 100 underserved high schoolers in New York, Florida and Michigan participated in an expanded online data policy and analysis program, in which they explored pressing policy issues such as income inequality, racial justice and climate change through economic and sociological lenses. The program – developed by...
CollegesBrown Daily Herald

Brown Corporation names three new fellows, seven new trustees

The Corporation — the University’s highest-governing body — elected three new members to its Board of Fellows and seven new members to its Board of Trustees during its annual spring meeting in May, according to a June 1 news release. The three new members of the University’s Board of Fellows...
Advocacywibwnewsnow.com

Change in Program Aimed at Helping Fosters

Thousands of young adults in Kansas who experienced foster care and similar disruptions to home life as children can apply for help through a new pandemic relief program. The Kansas News Service reports that one key change to law makes people eligible until they turn 27. Congress passed the law...
Collegesduke.edu

Duke Launches Executive Master of National Security Policy Program

Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy announces an executive-level Master of National Security Policy degree, said Dean Judith Kelley. The new leadership master’s program is designed for working professionals and leaders working in national security for the government, military, defense or consulting. The program can be completed in as little as one year, allowing professionals and executives to continue working while completing the degree. Students will have several immersions on the beautiful Duke campus to complement flexible online curriculum.
ScienceInside Indiana Business

Berry Named National Engineering Education Fellow

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology electrical and computer engineering professor Carlotta A. Berry, Ph.D., has been named a distinguished Fellow by the American Society of Engineering Education in recognition of her outstanding contributions to undergraduate engineering education. She will be among nine higher education and industry leaders honored July 26-29 at the virtual 2021 ASEE Annual Conference.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

UA names 6 freshmen Bodenhamer fellows

FAYETTEVILLE -- Six incoming University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshmen have been named Bodenhamer Fellows, an honor that comes with $72,000 in scholarship money. They are: William Herzfeld of Benton; Jacob Holmes of Rector; Jonathan Ivey of Greenwood; Lydia Quinn of Conway; Haris Rana of Fort Smith; and Ananya Vangoor of Bentonville.
Georgia Statealbanyceo.com

Georgia Establishing New Therapeutic Foster Care Program

Georgia is establishing a therapeutic foster care program to provide specialized treatment for children with an assortment of behavioral, mental and developmental challenges. The state is providing $6.7 million to begin the program that Tom Rawlings, director of the Division of Family and Children Services, called a pilot initiative that he hopes will expand in the future. A similar program existed over a decade ago, and Rawlings and other advocates see its return as a major step toward strengthening welfare services for children with intense treatment needs.
EducationCornell University

Colleen Barry named inaugural dean of public policy school

Colleen L. Barry, a nationally recognized policy scholar and leader in the areas of mental health, addiction and gun violence, has been named the inaugural dean of the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy, Provost Michael I. Kotlikoff announced June 15. Barry is the Fred and Julie Soper...