Foster named to Hunt State Policy Fellows program

For the rest of the summer, two new faces will be seen at the Homestead Center in Schuyler as college students are serving community entities in helping to improve the area. Lydia Behnk of Elgin and Megan Dorantes of Kansas City, Kansas, are a few weeks into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Fellows program. In the program, UNL students spend 10 weeks in rural communities throughout the state to give them hands-on experience while making positive changes to those communities, according to the Rural Fellows website.