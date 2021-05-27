Hermon Sisters blazed their way to the two fastest times in 100M Dash during the Preliminaries of OHSAA Division 1 Region 2 Track and Field Championships. Amherst, Ohio – May 26, 2021 – While rain showers cooled the track early on, the Hermon Sisters blazed their way to the two fastest times in 100M Dash during the Preliminaries of OHSAA Division 1 Region 2 Track and Field Championships.