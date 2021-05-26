Virtual Desktop Adds Phase Sync Support In Beta Build

We've been combing through the finer details of the first Android 12 beta this week, but it's not the only operating system you can test out right now. If you're using a OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, or 8T, the OxygenOS 11 open beta program helps keep your phone feeling fresh between stable software releases. New software is now available for all three phones, complete with plenty of bug fixes and an unexpected change to the always-on display.