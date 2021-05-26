Virtual Desktop Adds Phase Sync Support In Beta Build
A new beta build of Virtual Desktop adds support for Facebook’s Phase Sync technology, which should help reduce latency for both desktop and PC VR streaming. Phase Sync is a frame-timing management technology that Facebook first employed in its Oculus PC SDK. Late last year, Facebook brought the technology to its mobile SDK, allowing Quest developers to add support into their apps and potentially dramatically reduce latency on Quest 2, thanks to the headset’s increased GPU and CPU performance compared to the original Quest.uploadvr.com