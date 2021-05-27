Cancel
Florida State

Officials issue burn bans around Southwest Florida in preparation for Memorial Day Weekend

By Zach Barrett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– With dry, windy conditions around Southwest Florida, burn bans are being issued to avoid tragedy ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Collier County, Hendry County, Cape Coral and North Port are issuing burning bans ahead of the holiday. The bans follow a 900 acre brush fire that destroyed homes in Golden Gate Estates.

One of the destroyed homes belonged to Tyler Uzcategui.

“It takes on spark now in this dry season and this could happen to anybody. You lose everything,” said Uzcategui.

His home, car and his belongings have been reduced to rubble on 14th Avenue Southeast. He also lost a number of pets in the tragedy.

“I had dogs, a cat, six snakes and four lizards and they all perished in the fire,” Uzcategui said.

To avoid a similar tragedy, he’s urging everyone to be mindful of their Memorial Day activities.

“Dry season – do not burn, especially out here in the estates. We have a lot of woods and all it takes is one spark and it spreads like wild fire,” said Uzcategui.

Fire crews are also sounding the alarm.

Scott Titus, the Chief of North Port Fire and Rescue, said this year’s drought is making conditions perfect for wildfires.

“We’re just putting everybody on high alert. We’ve got a pretty significant drought going,” said Titus.

He warns people not to park vehicles on tall grass or throw cigarettes out of their cars and to be careful with the charcoal grill.

“Anything that’s not authorized through the Florida Forest Service is not allowed to be burned outside,” said Titus.

