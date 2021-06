When AMD finally announced a “competing” solution to Nvidia’s DLSS, many of us legitimately said “that’s good but Nvidia is too far ahead”. Today, the AMD driver allows us to make a first opinion about the FSR. The release on the tip of the toes and the small catalog available did not bode well… But after all, Nvidia had to wipe the water before delivering a much more convincing version 2.0 of its DLSS.