Naples, FL

Investigators search for information about 2020 murder of Naples man

By Megan Myers
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nwaqm_0aCmcWzv00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Collier County Deputies found 25-year-old Steven Douglas dead inside his vehicle on October 3rd, 2020, off River Reach Drive in East Naples.

Investigators said he was shot and his vehicle hit a tree. The sheriff’s office is still searching for information about this case to try and find the person responsible.

Douglas’ loved ones said he was a loving father and a great friend. They are pushing for anyone with information to come forward so an arrest can be made.

If you have any information that can help investigators you can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit www.southwestfloridacrimestopers.com

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
