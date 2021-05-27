Giant Algae Bloom Clogs Nets and Kills Coral in Sea of Marmara
A massive algae bloom in the Sea of Marmara is clogging fishing nets, scaring off tourists and threatening marine life, according to Turkish media. The algae produces voluminous quantities of marine mucilage, or "sea snot," which is piling up on the surface and clogging life on the sea bottom. In some areas it is so thick that fishermen cannot effectively cast their nets, and some communities - like the village of Tekirda? - have had to cease fishing for weeks.maritime-executive.com