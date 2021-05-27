Cancel
Wildlife

Giant Algae Bloom Clogs Nets and Kills Coral in Sea of Marmara

By The Maritime Executive
maritime-executive.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive algae bloom in the Sea of Marmara is clogging fishing nets, scaring off tourists and threatening marine life, according to Turkish media. The algae produces voluminous quantities of marine mucilage, or "sea snot," which is piling up on the surface and clogging life on the sea bottom. In some areas it is so thick that fishermen cannot effectively cast their nets, and some communities - like the village of Tekirda? - have had to cease fishing for weeks.

Related
ScienceScience Daily

Corals tell Arabian Sea story of global warming

Coral insights into 1,000 years of seasonal changes in the Arabian Sea warn of significant impacts caused by global warming. Every year, the southwesterly winds of the summer monsoon sweep down the Arabian Peninsula, pushing the surface waters of the Arabian Sea away from the coast and driving an upwelling of deep waters to the surface. This rising seawater is colder and less saline than the surface water and is rich in nutrients, providing energy for the various organisms living in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.
Wildlifepalmswestmonthly.com

Algal blooms: is algae dangerous or harmless?

I’m sure you’ve seen it in a nearby lake or bay. There are times that the aquatic system looks like pea soup because it’s so green. Perhaps other times it is unnaturally reddish in color. This is the result of an algal bloom. Algal blooms occur when there is a rapid increase in the population of algae. These blooms can occur in both fresh and marine waters. Algae, like plants, contain photosynthetic pigments, which give the water their characteristic colors.
Wisconsin StateWiscnews.com

Algae blooms close 5 Madison-area beaches

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Algae blooms have forced health officials to close five Madison-area beaches. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the first tests of the season revealed blue-green algae blooms at beaches at BB Clarke, Olbrich and Warner parks and the Hudson Park lake access point. Health officials also have closed Fireman’s Park in Verona as a precaution although regular monitoring hasn’t started there yet.
EnvironmentThe Independent

‘Sea snot’ covers Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming

Aerial footage shows the blue waters of Turkey’s Sea of Marmara covered in a thick beige viscous substance known colloquially as “sea snot.”. The disgusting-looking substance is the result of rising water temperatures caused by global warming, as well as raw sewage and agricultural runoff, according to scientists. High levels...
Agriculturemacaubusiness.com

Algae blooms harmful to aquaculture: UN global assessment

Potentially lethal marine algae blooms have not increased in number over the last three decades, but pose a serious threat to aquaculture, according to a UN global assessment released Tuesday. The origins of so-called harmful algae blooms (HABs) — such as the one responsible for the “sea snot” sludge currently...
EnvironmentVoice of America

Turkey Vows to Defeat 'Sea Snot' Outbreak in Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL - Turkey's environment minister pledged on Sunday to defeat a plague of "sea snot" threatening the Sea of Marmara, using a disaster management plan he said would secure its future. A thick, slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, has spread through the sea south of...
Environmentgranthshala.com

Climate change ‘sea snot’ killing Turkey’s Marmara Sea

Environmental experts have warned of a potential disease outbreak such as cholera, with large-scale fish deaths. Balikesir, Turkey – Omur Karisic has been fishing the Sea of ​​Marmara in Turkey since the age of 15, as did his father before him. But rising ocean temperatures and ineffective waste management have...
Middle Eastwkzo.com

Turkey launches ‘sea snot’ clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara on Tuesday by launching a disaster management programme meant to clean up a slimy “sea snot” outbreak threatening marine life and the fishing industry. The thick layer of organic matter, known as marine mucilage, has spread through the sea...
Concord, MABoston Globe

Algae bloom closes White Pond in Concord

White Pond in Concord is closed to beachgoers and swimmers until further notice due to a bloom of blue green algae, Concord Police said in a statement. The algae bloom is dangerous for humans and toxic for dogs, police said. The pond will remain closed until the water is deemed...
Wildlifefergusnow.com

Algae Blooms Thrive in Heat Wave

The recent extended stretch of 90-degree heat has caused an increase of blue-green algae in Minnesota lakes. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the lack of rain also has accelerated the growth of the algae. Lakes and ponds in Minnesota typically see this much algae in August, not June. Typically...
Cape Coral, FLIdaho8.com

Anti-blue-green algae technology coming to Cape Coral canals

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Last week, the Cape Coral City Council approved a $1 million project to help prevent the spread of blue-green algae in their canals. Money for the project will go towards funding the installation of bubble curtains in several Cape canals. It will likely be several...
WorldScientist

Why Turkey’s Sea of Marmara Is Full of Marine Snot

For months, the surface waters of Turkey’s Sea of Marmara have been full of a viscous substance colloquially referred to as “sea snot.” The cloudy muck, formally referred to as marine mucilage, has been clogging the nets of Turkish fishers, choking marine life, and generally grossing out tourists and coastal residents with its sliminess and stench.
Wildlifenewjerseyhills.com

Budd Lakes has first harmful algae bloom of the season

MOUNT OLIVE TWP. – Extra money for mitigating any harmful algae blooms (HABs) at Budd Lake might come in handy sooner rather than later, now that a part of the lake has been placed on the “blue” or “watch” list. The state Department of Environmental Protection’s HAB dashboard on Saturday...
Wildlifewlrn.org

Algae Blooms And Lake O, Manatee Emergency, And ‘The Key Lime Crime’

This post has been updated. Algal blooms are back with a vengeance this summer, threatening the health, environment and economy of the state. Blue-green algae has been found in Lake Okeechobee and other central Florida waterways, leading to a health advisory in Palm Beach County. Steve Davis is the chief science officer for the Everglades Foundation and explained on Sundial what makes this year’s algae occurrence unprecedented.
Environmentqhitmusic.com

Dangerous algae blooms possible as water temperatures rise

SPRINGFIELD- Authorities warn that blue-green algae blooms may be occurring and it could cause adverse health effects in people and pets. With the temperature of lakes, rivers and streams across the state on the rise, the potential for the deadly blooms rises. Residents who plan to recreate in, on, or near Illinois rivers, lakes or streams are advised to avoid contact with water that: