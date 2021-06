VGK 4 – 1 MTL FINAL. How about that game? The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in a game that featured great goaltending and in the end too many mistakes by the Montreal Canadiens including a constant march to the penalty box. Shea Theodore was tremendous and finally found his offense tonight. If Vegas keeps this up, it should be a little more than a week from now that we’re booking a Vegas trip to the Stanley Cup Final.