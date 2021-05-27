Cancel
Cars

Aston Martin One-77

topgear.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhenomenal engine wrapped in sheer beauty. It’s a proper driver’s car, and a piece of pure supercar sculpture. What an event. A vision of the ultimate road-going Aston Martin. Or at least, it was back in 2009 when the One-77 was first announced. Then-Aston boss Dr Ulrich Bez stunned the car world when he announced that Aston Martin was going to build a limited-edition supercar that would cost a million pounds. This was Aston standing up against the likes of Bugatti and Pagani and saying ‘we’ll have a slice of your best-of-the-best action, thanks very much chaps’.

www.topgear.com
Cars
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Aston Martin's New Boss Re-Envisioning Future Cars from DBX to Valkyrie

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers tells Car and Driver that future plug-in supercars will switch to AMG V-8s, made by the company he once headed. A high-performance DBX and a plug-in hybrid are under development. Valkyrie deliveries will start this year, and an even more extreme track-only version is planned.
CarsRoad & Track

Aston Martin's Upcoming V-6 Engine Is Dead and Replaced by the AMG V-8

Aston Martin was in a tough position before Canadian billionaire and Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll came in last January and gave the company a £500 million-plus lifeline and became its chairman. The new Vantage was a sales flop, and a 2018 IPO proved to be disastrous. Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin from 2014 and the driver behind the IPO, vacated his position last May, and Stroll replaced him with longtime AMG head Tobias Moers.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Opinion: Aston Martin's prospects are starting to look up

It's been nine months since Tobias Moers left his position as head of an ever-growing and ever-more successful AMG to try to turn around an Aston Martin suffering since a frankly disastrous IPO in 2018. Late last week, we met Moers in his new role for the first time. He...
Businessconceptcarz.com

Aston Martin is on the move in Europe with expansion of dealer network

• British luxury car brand significantly expands European network with new dealerships in Germany, Monaco, France and Sweden. •Brand new markets open up for Aston Martin in Lithuania and Latvia. •New dealerships reflect the strength and depth of the company's transformation plan: Project Horizon. Frankfurt, Germany: Aston Martin will soon...
BusinessAutoweek.com

Here’s How Aston Martin’s Boss Plans to Save the Company

When Tobias Moers took over Aston Martin last year he knew the company was in trouble but he didn’t realize how close to death the automaker actually was. He now says it was worse than he thought, “as bad as it could be,” with the company was close to running out of cash and COVID certainly didn’t help sales.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin's First Electric Sports Car Arriving In 2025

To say that the Aston Martin DBX is the British automaker's most important new model is an understatement. In the first quarter of this year, it made up 55 percent of Aston Martin's sales, increasing revenue by 150 percent. Aston Martin's return to Formula 1 is also giving the brand more presence outside the UK, but there is still a lot that needs to be done to revitalize the company after a difficult 2020. Speaking with Autocar, company boss Tobias Moers has outlined what the future holds for Aston Martin.
CarsCarscoops

Aston Martin To Introduce A New Model At Pebble Beach

Like countless other auto shows, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s scheduled to return on August 15th, but it won’t be business as usual. Automotive News is reporting a number of companies will be attending, but with a reduce presence. In...
Carsmotor1.com

Aston Martin doesn't give a shift, plans to retire the manual gearbox

Sports car enthusiasts don't miss an occasion to use the #savethemanual hashtag, but the truth of the matter is, most people buying performance vehicles tend to go with the automatic. The take rate for a three-pedal setup has gradually dropped in recent years, making it difficult for automakers to build a solid business case for the do-it-yourself gearbox.
Motorsportsracer.com

Vettel hopes strong Monaco form kick-starts season for Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel hopes his strong performance in the Monaco Grand Prix was a sign of his Aston Martin team becoming more of a threat this season. Last year the team was extremely competitive while competing under the name of Racing Point, and had high hopes of a strong 2021 as it rebranded as Aston Martin. However, the team had just five points to its name before Vettel’s fifth place in Monaco coupled with an eighth for Lance Stroll moved it up to fifth in the constructors’ championship and gave the four-time world champion his first points of the season.
Buying CarsJalopnik

Every Day Rich People Could Buy Aston Martin DB9s And Choose Not To

Every day we are presented with new evidence that it is not possible to purchase an Aston Martin DB9. There are the thousands upon thousands of people who regularly choose, for instance, to buy brand-new Porsche 911s. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, Aston Martin DB9s, produced...
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

Does the Aston Martin Victor Have the Most Unlikely Supercar Origin Story Ever?

What makes for a memorable supercar? It might be a designer looking to take a bold risk for the first time, or an engineer seeking to push an engine to its limits and beyond. If you’re an aficionado of high-performance cars with striking designs, there are plenty of great stories and compelling vehicles out there right now. But few, if any, can boast the combination of resourcefulness and sophistication that can be found in the Aston Martin Victor.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Pro Aston Martin to Contest 24H Spa with WEC Champions

Aston Martin outfit Garage 59 will make a bid for overall victory in the Total 24 Hours of Spa with an all-factory driver lineup involving the reigning FIA World Endurance GT champions Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim. Ross Gunn will join the Danish pair for the Belgian enduro on July...
CarsMotorAuthority

First drive review: 2021 Aston Martin DBX is a necessary good

Yes, it’s weird for Aston Martin to make an SUV. It’s also strange to see Lamborghini make the Urus and Ferrari the forthcoming Purosangue. But the economic reality is that exotic car companies need to build utility vehicles to continue producing sports cars. If this is the cost, I for one will pay it gladly. It also helps that the 2021 Aston Martin DBX is a brilliant all-around performer.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Aston Martin reunites Thiim, Sorensen for Spa 24 Hours

The Danish duo will race in the blue riband round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup on July 31-August 1 along with fellow works driver Ross Gunn at the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 fielded under the Garage 59 banner. The Belgian enduro will be Thiim...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Is a $950K Toy That Makes You Smile

Roofless and windshield-less speedsters seem to be the new big trend in the world of limited-edition supercars. McLaren has the Elva, for example, and Lamborghini has the SC20. And then there’s the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, which is officially ready for release. But what’s it like driving a supercar that lacks any real sort of weather protection? As it turns out, grin-inducing.
CarsJalopnik

The Aston Martin Victor Is The Most Incredible Car Ever Made From Spare Parts

With an 836-horsepower V12, a six-speed manual transmission, and an ultramodern all-carbon chassis clothed in a high-downforce retro body, everything about the Aston Martin Victor feels deliberate. Orchestrated. Actually, it was built out of a bunch of spare parts Aston Martin forgot it had lying around. I get excited when...