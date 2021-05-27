Aston Martin One-77
Phenomenal engine wrapped in sheer beauty. It’s a proper driver’s car, and a piece of pure supercar sculpture. What an event. A vision of the ultimate road-going Aston Martin. Or at least, it was back in 2009 when the One-77 was first announced. Then-Aston boss Dr Ulrich Bez stunned the car world when he announced that Aston Martin was going to build a limited-edition supercar that would cost a million pounds. This was Aston standing up against the likes of Bugatti and Pagani and saying ‘we’ll have a slice of your best-of-the-best action, thanks very much chaps’.www.topgear.com