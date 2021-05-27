Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Points in three straight

The New York Islanders will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with their first game being May 16th. The Penguins are regarded as the favorites to advance and understandably so, considering that they finished with the top record in the East Division. Moreover, the top team defeated the Islanders in six of the eight regular-season meetings and have the speed and depth that has given them problems throughout the season.