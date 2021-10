The Valier Panthers earned a football playoff berth with a 25-24 victory over Sunburst last Saturday. “The streak is over,” said head coach John Briggs. “Valier is going back to the post season after a fantastic effort from the boys! The game was full of ups and downs and it was a total dogfight the whole way. Give credit to Sunburst and their team, they put up a heck of a fight.”

