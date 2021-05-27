Staying agile post-pandemic
Last year brought the insurance market increased competition, changing consumer expectations and agile opportunities, thanks to the pandemic’s working models.As COVID-19 bleeds into 2021, traditional insurers are increasing their investments in digital, agile and partnerships. The certainty of these investment decisions is likely to be with us long after the pandemic fades. We will continue to adapt to new agile operating models – likely at a pace that we historically have never experienced.www.insurancebusinessmag.com