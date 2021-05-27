Staying agile post-pandemic

This month, we look at different resources and guides for assistance in preparing to transition from pandemic isolation. As we begin this month, over half of all residents in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated from Covid-19. Along with most other states Massachusetts has already started the transition to full reopening, signalling a hopeful end to a long period of isolation. However, even as the coronavirus pandemic begins to wind down, we are only just beginning to tackle the fallout. Many are struggling with practical issues including reduced incomes, lowered access to local services due to isolation, and difficulty finding affordable/available childcare. Calls to local mental health lines have nearly doubled due in part to the stress and trauma of the last year. Finally, many workplaces, including the city, are returning their workers to pre-pandemic on-site hours, which can be very difficult to readjust to on a mental and practical level.