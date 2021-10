The Somerville Yeguas kept it close in the early going, but Burton’s explosive offense took over, particularly after a strong showing from senior quarterback Ryan Roehling, to win 34-6 last Friday in Burton. Somerville, now 3-4 overall but still 2-1 in district play, still has a strong shot at a playoff appearance despite the loss. Burton, the District 13-2A leader, improved to 5-1 overall and…

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO