Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a tight one for a minute, but the McNeese Cowboys managed to pull out the victory over the Southeastern Lions and it all started with the Lions scoring first with a two-run bomb at the top of the 2nd inning and then Nate Fisbeck with his heroics in the third inning with a three-run bomb to answer back that would give the pokes the lead permanently, but it was the bullpen that stepped up in a big way to keep the Lions at bay.